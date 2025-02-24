Connor Zilisch’s Cup Debut Highlights 37-Car Entry List for COTA
After back-to-back weekends filled with bump drafting, three-wide pack racing, and late-race carnage, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return to normalcy this weekend in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).
There are a total of 37 teams entered in Sunday's first road course event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. With the max field for any given NASCAR Cup Series field set at 40, no drivers will fail to qualify for the event.
36 of those teams are guaranteed to be in every NASCAR Cup Series event this season courtesy of NASCAR's Team Charter Agreement. However, one "Open" entry will compete on the track this weekend.
Trackhouse Racing is set to bring a fourth NASCAR Cup Series entry to the racetrack this weekend, fielding the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for young phenom Connor Zilisch, who will look to join teammate Shane Van Gisbergen as drivers who have won on debut at NASCAR's top level.
Zilisch, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will be one of several drivers running double-duty at Circuit of The Americas, a list that also includes Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar and Riley Herbst.
The 18-year-old driver will look to become the first driver in NASCAR history to capture the pole in their series debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
New for this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will be using the 2.3-mile, 20-turn layout of the Circuit of The Americas road course, whereas for the past four seasons, NASCAR's National Series have been using the 3.41-mile full course layout.
Entry
No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
5
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
14
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
15
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
18
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
19
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
20
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
21
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
22
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
23
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
24
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
26
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
27
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
28
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
29
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
30
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
31
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
32
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
33
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
34
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
35
87
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
36
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
37
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing