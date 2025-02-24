Racing America Logo

Connor Zilisch’s Cup Debut Highlights 37-Car Entry List for COTA

Joseph Srigley

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After back-to-back weekends filled with bump drafting, three-wide pack racing, and late-race carnage, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return to normalcy this weekend in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

There are a total of 37 teams entered in Sunday's first road course event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. With the max field for any given NASCAR Cup Series field set at 40, no drivers will fail to qualify for the event.

36 of those teams are guaranteed to be in every NASCAR Cup Series event this season courtesy of NASCAR's Team Charter Agreement. However, one "Open" entry will compete on the track this weekend.

Trackhouse Racing is set to bring a fourth NASCAR Cup Series entry to the racetrack this weekend, fielding the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for young phenom Connor Zilisch, who will look to join teammate Shane Van Gisbergen as drivers who have won on debut at NASCAR's top level.

Zilisch, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will be one of several drivers running double-duty at Circuit of The Americas, a list that also includes Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar and Riley Herbst.

The 18-year-old driver will look to become the first driver in NASCAR history to capture the pole in their series debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

New for this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will be using the 2.3-mile, 20-turn layout of the Circuit of The Americas road course, whereas for the past four seasons, NASCAR's National Series have been using the 3.41-mile full course layout.

Entry

No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

14

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

15

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

18

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

19

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

20

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

21

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

22

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

23

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

24

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

26

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

27

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

29

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

30

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

31

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

32

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

33

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

34

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

35

87

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

36

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

37

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News