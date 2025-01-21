Front Row, Gragson Secure 8-Race Rush Truck Centers Sponsorship
Noah Gragson will kick off his first season as the driver of the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from Rush Truck Centers, which will adorn his race car in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16.
In all, Rush Truck Centers will serve as a primary sponsorship partner for Gragson in eight races this season.
"Rush Truck Centers is proud to continue our active involvement in NASCAR with this move to FRM as the primary sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team," said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Rush Enterprises. "We've been involved in racing since 2010 and have a passion for winning – in business and on the track. We see that same passion in Noah and the entire FRM team, so we are excited to be part of the storied history of the No. 4 car as we begin this new chapter in our NASCAR story."
Following the Daytona 500, the Rush Truck Centers black, yellow, and red colors will return to the No. 4 machine at Circuit of the Americas (March 2), Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), Kansas Speedway (May 11), Nashville Superspeedway (June 1), the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 27), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 19).
Gragson, who had a breakout season last year with Stewart-Haas Racing, which resulted in one top-five and seven top-10 finishes, is excited to carry the colors of Rush Truck Centers into his new racing home this season.
"It’s always a ton of fun representing Rush Truck Centers both on and off the track. Rusty and the entire Rush Truck Centers team create a welcoming, family atmosphere—race days are all about coming together, having a great time, and connecting with new faces while catching up with old friends,” said Gragson. “We’re thrilled to have Rush Truck Centers support us at eight races this year, continuing the incredible partnership we built last season. I’m super excited to see what we can achieve together in 2025."
The 2025 season will mark the 16th season of sponsorship for Rush Truck Centers in NASCAR.
Rush Truck Centers joins MillerTech (three races) and Zep (two races) as the current announced primary sponsors for Gragson and the No. 4 team in 2025.
Gragson officially joined the Front Row Motorsports team on July 10 after Stewart-Haas Racing, the team he drove for in 2024, announced it would be closing at season's end.