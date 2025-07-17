Garage 66 Reveals Primary Sponsorship for Bilicki's Brickyard 400 Run
Garage 66 will compete in the upcoming Brickyard 400 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the team's Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel event.
On Thursday, Garage 66 revealed that Sherfick Companies, a central-Indiana-based commercial and residential construction company, will serve as the primary sponsorship partner for the effort.
Bilicki, who has earned four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks throughout a 119-race career, is amped to compete at the Brickyard as he is set to contest his fourth NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2025 season.
“I am excited to be back at the Brickyard with Sherfick Companies and Garage 66,” said Bilicki. “Sherfick has been a great partner, and racing at Indianapolis is always special. We’re looking to build on our momentum from Chicago and put together another strong performance for the team and our partners.”
The 30-year-old racer has competed in the Brickyard 400 twice before (2019 and 2020), and has a career-best finish of 25th in the iconic event. Bilicki hopes to notch a career-best run at a track, where Garage 66 (formerly known as MBM Motorsports) secured its all-time best NASCAR Cup Series finish of 14th with Timmy Hill back in 2017.
For Sherfick Companies, it's special to be partnered with the racer and Garage 66 for the marquee event.
“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of one of the most iconic races in the country, right here in our backyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Partnering with Josh Bilicki and the hardworking team at Garage 66 are a perfect alignment of passion, grit, and commitment to excellence—values we live by at Sherfick Companies every day," Michael Sherfick, the founder of Sherfick Companies, said. "We’re not just sponsoring a car, we’re showing up for our city, our state, and a sport that brings people together. This is about pride, perseverance, and racing toward what’s possible.”
The NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set for Sunday, July 27, and will be televised on TNT Sports. The television coverage of the event will kick off at 2 PM ET. IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.