Grizzly Expands Partnership with Kaulig Racing to 13-Race Sponsorship
On Monday, Kaulig Racing and Grizzly Nicotine Pouches announced an expansion of their 2025 partnership as the company will add four more races to the primary sponsorship schedule with the race team.
In addition to the nine races of primary sponsorship previously announced for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team, Grizzly will adorn the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger in four NASCAR Cup Series events this season.
Allmendinger's four-race stint in the green and black Grizzly-sponsored machine will kick off this weekend in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Grizzly will return to the No. 16 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27, and Watkins Glen International on August 10.
The brand, which is part of American Snuff Company LLC, which is an affiliate of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., which served as the entitlement sponsorship partner of the NASCAR Cup Series from 1971 to 2003, jumped at the opportunity to expand its partnership with Kaulig Racing.
“When we got the chance to further our partnership with Kaulig Racing and now AJ [Allmendinger], we did not hesitate for a second,” said Brent Trader, Senior Director, Brand Marketing American Snuff Company. “We are more than happy with the relationship we have with Kaulig Racing and the entire No. 10 team. We felt like this was a great opportunity for us to get even more exposure for the brand with adult consumers who love NASCAR as much as we do.”
Grizzly served as the primary sponsorship partner for Ty Dillon in the season-opening Daytona 500, and will return to the No. 10 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), Nashville Superspeedway (June 1), Darlington Raceway (August 31), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), Talladega Superspeedway (October 19), and Martinsville Speedway (October 26).
The Kaulig Racing teammates have enjoyed a solid start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Through the opening eight races of the campaign, Allmendinger sits 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, while Dillon ranks 25th.