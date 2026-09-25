How to Watch/Stream the NASCAR Chase Races From Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Chase for the Championship rolls on, as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile intermediate oval, for the fourth leg of the 10-race championship fight. Joining the NASCAR Cup Series in Kansas City, KS, this weekend will be the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

The race weekend will kick off on Friday, September 25, and will culminate with the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 27.

Fresh off a runner-up finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson has supplanted Denny Hamlin as the series point leader. Larson, who will look to strengthen his one-point advantage over Hamlin this weekend, broke Hamlin's 12-race streak of leading the championship standings, which dates back to Sonoma Raceway in June.

Larson is the defending series champion, while Hamlin is seeking his first career NASCAR Cup Series title. But as Joey Logano showed us last weekend with his win in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, this isn't a two-man championship fight. After his third win of the season, Logano pulled to third in the standings and sits just 16 points behind Larson, while Christopher Bell, who won the Chase-opening race at Darlington Raceway, is just 17 points back in fourth.

Here is the full weekend TV and streaming schedule so you don't miss any of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, or ARCA Menards Series action around Kansas Speedway.

Friday, September 25

5 PM ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice; TV: FS2; Streaming: FOX One

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice; FS2; FOX One 6:05 PM ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying; TV: FS2; Streaming: FOX One

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying; FS2; FOX One 8 PM ET: ARCA Menards Series Menards 150 at Kansas; TV: FS1; Streaming: FOX One

Saturday, September 26

10 AM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice; TV: TruTV; Streaming: HBO Max

NASCAR Cup Series Practice; TruTV; HBO Max 11:10 AM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying; TV: TruTV; Streaming: HBO Max

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying; TruTV; HBO Max 1 PM ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race to Stop Suicide 200 at Kansas; TV: FS1; Streaming: FOX One

Sunday, September 27

3 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas; TV: USA Network; Streaming: USA App; NASCAR Driver Cam: HBO Max