Josh Williams, DGM Racing to Reunite on Multi-Year Agreement

It's been a couple of seasons since they've put together a full-time campaign in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly the NASCAR Xfinity Series), but Josh Williams and DGM Racing are officially back together.

The native of Port Charlotte, Florida will be getting back behind the wheel of the No. 92 Chevrolet for the entirety of next season's 33-race campaign, which begins with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway -- where Williams will make his 250th career start.

Williams is returning to DGM Racing with a major chip on his shoulder, looking to prove something after a multi-year agreement with Kaulig Racing came to an early end, after the pair split in the middle of the 2025 season.

From 2017 to 2021, Williams spent his time competing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for DGM Racing, and after being picked up by another organization for the first two-thirds of the 2022 campaign, came right back to the Gosselin-family-owned operation for the end of 2022, and all of 2023.

Of his 249 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, Williams has been behind the wheel of a DGM Racing-prepared entry a total of 170 times, which included 11 of his 17 career top-10 results in the second-tier series.

“The entire Gosselin family has been nothing but great to me my entire NASCAR career, and I consider them family of my own,” Williams said in a team release. “I’m thankful to have the opportunity to bring an amazing group of partners to the team that are ready to support our dream of taking this team to the next level – something that everyone at DGM deserves.”

Steve Addington will continue to work with DGM Racing in 2026, upgrading his role from part-time crew chief to full-time crew chief for 2026, where he'll be paired with Williams. Reed Sorenson will serve as the spotter for Williams and the No. 92 team.

“I’m confident Steve [Addington] will be a huge asset to our group, and I look forward to working alongside him and Mario to put the No. 92 up front and build something special for years to come,” Williams continued.

DGM Racing picks up Josh Williams on a multi-year, full-time contract, after it was announced that the team's two anchor drivers, Ryan Ellis (No. 71) and Josh Bilicki (No. 91) would be departing the organization ahead of 2026. Ellis will drive for Young's Motorsports in the No. 02.

“It really is a full-circle moment welcoming Josh [Williams] back to our organization,” said Mario Gosselin, owner of DGM Racing. “We’ve spent countless hours working on race cars together, achieving some of our best results, and building memories that have shaped this team into what it is today. Josh is more than just a driver, he is a true friend of mine and someone that we all call family. He even shared his sponsor with me so I could race last off-season. He's a racer through and through, and his passion makes him a perfect fit for our team as we enter a new era in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series."

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM ET on The CW.

