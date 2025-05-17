Racing America Logo

Keselowski on All-Star Pole; 71 Spire Motorsports Pit Crew Wins $100K

Toby Christie

Kyle Beckman | NKP for Ford Performance

Brad Keselowski will start Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway from the pole position after he clocked in the fastest time in NASCAR All-Star qualifying on Friday evening. In the unique All-Star qualifying round, which features three timed laps for the drivers, including a four-tire pit stop mixed in, Keselowski recorded a time of 1 minute, 27.363 seconds.

Keselowski topped Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (1 minute, 28.253 seconds) by nearly a second to take the pole position.

STARTING LINEUPS: NASCAR All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro

"It doesn't hurt being on the pole. It feels really good, especially to win the pole by that much. Just a total team effort. This event, this format pushes you to your limits from a driver perspective, team perspective, pit crew. And I stuck my part, I mean it felt really good. I knew I stuck the entry."

While many pit crews made massive mistakes on pit road during qualifying as they were chasing the $100,000 bonus, Keselowski credited his crew for not going over the edge. The No. 6 RFK Racing pit crew had the 10th-fastest pit stop on the night, which was enough mixed with the speed of the car to lock up the pole position.

"It all came together for just an excellent run," Keselowski said. "The pit crew, they didn't try to be heroes. They just gave me a really solid stop, and Jeremy Bullins and the team gave me a car that was pretty fast. Like I said, they just gave me the ball, and said, 'Go play,' and that's what we did."

While he has the pole position secured for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race, Keselowski will need to compete in Saturday night's Heat Race 1, which he will also start from the pole in. The Heat Race 1 finishing results will determine the remainder of the inside line of cars behind Keselowski in the starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Christopher Bell will lead the field to green in Heat Race 2, which will set the lineup for the outside row of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

No. 71 Spire Motorsports Pit Crew Takes $100,000 Win in Pit Crew Challenge

How about that for an upset? Heading into Friday's Pit Crew Challenge, the No. 71 Spire Motorsports pit crew was ranked 32nd among the 36 pit crews in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. I don't think theyll be rated 32nd-best anymore.

Michael McDowell was the 15th driver to go out onto the North Wilkesboro Speedway in NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying, and during the three-lap qualifying run, McDowell's No. 71 team ripped off a 12.587-second pit stop (includes pit stop time as well as the time spent going through the stall before the team's pit box and the stall after the team's pit box), which launched them to the top of the scoreboard.

That stop withstood the entirety of the 18-car NASCAR All-Star Open field, but many wondered if it would hold up against the 20 teams competing in the NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying session, which followed Open qualifying.

As team after team made mistake after mistake, the No. 71 Spire Motorsports team held on to take the victory in the Mechanix Pit Crew Challenge. And in doing so, the team netted the $100,000 bonus.

The No. 71 Spire Motorsports pit crew is comprised of Fueler Brandon Chapman, Front Changer Max Marsh, Rear Changer Ty Boeck, Tire Carrier Luke Bussel, and Jackman Dax Hollifield.

Heading into the Pit Crew Challenge, Hollifield admitted he had trouble sleeping as he was thinking about what he needed to do to help his team win the contest.

"Yeah, man, this is awesome. This is definitely beyond my wildest dreams," Hollifield said in an interview with FS1. "You know, I was up at like 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning on Monday night trying to figure out what I wanted for a setup. My man Travis and the No. 71 team done it for us. And we've been working hard this year. Probably the youngest team on pit road, and hard work and determination, that's part of it, I'd say. This is awesome."

NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge Results

Rank

Car

Team

Time

1

71

Spire Motorsports

12.587

2

99

Trackhouse Racing

12.600

3

4

Front Row Motorsports

12.669

4

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12.695

5

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

12.709

6

48

Hendrick Motorsports

12.813

7

2

Team Penske

12.886

8

77

Spire Motorsports

13.059

9

60

RFK Racing

13.066

10

6

RFK Racing

13.081

11

88

Trackhouse Racing

13.175

12

3

Richard Childress Racing

13.269

13

17

RFK Racing

13.309

14

1

Trackhouse Racing

13.420

15

35

23XI Racing

13.559

16

54

Joe Gibbs Racing

13.741

17

24

Hendrick Motorsports

13.973

18

47

HYAK Motorsports

14.012

19

10

Kaulig Racing

14.038

20

38

Front Row Motorsports

14.040

21

22

Team Penske

14.064

22

7

Spire Motorsports

14.085

23

42

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

14.166

24

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

14.460

25

45

23XI Racing

14.887

26

9

Hendrick Motorsports

14.999

27

12

Team Penske

15.041

28

8

Richard Childress Racing

15.287

29

23

23XI Racing

15.580

30

21

Wood Brothers Racing

15.623

31

15

Rick Ware Racing

15.794

32

41

Haas Factory Team

15.957

33

51

Rick Ware Racing

17.044

34

66

Garage 66

17.075

35

5

Hendrick Motorsports

17.722

36

43

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

19.848

37

16

Kaulig Racing

24.690

38

34

Front Row Motorsports

26.417

Shane van Gisbergen Takes All-Star Open Race Pole

While it has been a rough rookie campaign for Shane van Gisbergen through the opening 12 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the New Zealander collected the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Open Race.

In the unique All-Star qualifying format, SVG completed three laps around North Wilkesboro Speedway mixed in with a four-tire pit stop, faster than any of the other 17 cars that were vying for the pole for the Open race.

SVG's time was 1 minute, 28.685 seconds, which was nearly two-tenths-of-a-second better than Carson Hocevar, who clocked in with the second-fastest qualifying effort. Noah Gragson, Michael McDowell, and Ryan Preece filled out the remainder of the top five of qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Open Race.

Click here for the official NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News