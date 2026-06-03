Kevin Magnussen Making NASCAR Cup Series Debut at San Diego

Former Formula 1 competitor Kevin Magnussen will take part in the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

Magnussen will drive the No. 91 Qualcomm Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the event, scheduled for June 21 at Naval Base Coronado. The Roskilde, Denmark native made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren Mercedes in 2014, finishing second in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

He made 185 starts in the Formula 1 World Championship, accumulating 202 points between 2014 and 2024. He now competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTP class with BMW M Team WRT.

Magnussen's appearance will be part of Trackhouse's heralded PROJECT91 effort. PROJECT91 began in 2022, as team owner Justin Marks sought to create opportunities for heralded international competitors in NASCAR events, particularly on road courses.

PROJECT91's crowning achievement came in 2023, when Shane van Gisbergen made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Chicago Street Race. The three-time champion in the Supercars Championship based in Australia and New Zealand won that event, paving the way for a transition to a full-time Cup Series career.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” said Magnussen. “What Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with PROJECT91 is unique. To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity.

"I’ve already spent time with the team in North Carolina – meeting everyone, doing the seat fit, going through pit stop procedures and all the details that come with preparing for a NASCAR weekend. They’re an awesome group of people, incredibly dedicated, and just as excited about this debut as I am. I really can’t wait to get to San Diego and experience it all for the first time.”

The San Diego race will mark the sixth race for PROJECT91 since its inception, and first since four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves competed in the 2025 Daytona 500. Another former F1 competitor, 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, made two NASCAR Cup Series starts with PROJECT91 in 2022 and 2023.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring back PROJECT91 again this year, especially at San Diego,” said Marks. “We were waiting for the right opportunity with the right partner and driver to bring this PROJECT91 entry to fruition. Qualcomm is a worldwide brand, and Kevin Magnussen is a global driver, and both are elements we look for when it comes to running PROJECT91.”

Phil Surgen will serve as Magnussen's crew chief at San Diego. Surgen joined Trackhouse Racing in 2022 as crew chief for Ross Chastain, with the pairing winning six races and making three playoff appearances.

The Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado takes place at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21. Coverage will be available on Prime Video, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.