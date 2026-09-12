Kvapil Takes 2nd Consecutive O'Reilly Series Pole; Nu Way 225 Lineup

Through the opening 66 races of Carson Kvapil's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, the 23-year-old had never scored a pole position. After a blistering lap in Saturday's qualifying session for the Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Kvapil now has two consecutive pole positions in NASCAR's second-tier series.

Kvapil, one of the 12 contenders for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, secured his latest pole position with a lap time of 33.626 seconds (133.825 mph) around the 1.25-mile oval in Gateway.

While he had the fastest speed of anyone in qualifying by more than a tenth of a second, Kvapil is even happier with his car in race trim, and he feels like he actually missed his marks on his qualifying run.

"Yeah, I feel really good about it [in race trim]," Kvapil said about his car. "Honestly, I feel like that [qualifying] lap wasn't amazing. You know, there's no lap that is perfect, right? But I feel like my up-to-speed [lap] wasn't great, and I made a few little mistakes on that lap. But it just goes to show how fast [my crew chief] Rodney [Childers]... and everyone on this No. 1 Wilde Proten Cracker Chevrolet is this weekend. I mean, our car is really good."

Joining Kvapil on the front row of Saturday night's race will be Jesse Love, a fellow Chase contender and the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Love, the defending series champion, showed incredible long-run pace in Saturday's practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway. You'd figure Love, who took the championship last year with a win on the 1-mile flat Phoenix Raceway, will be in the conversation for the race win on Saturday night.

Sheldon Creed, who kicked off the Chase at Darlington Raceway last weekend with a win, will start from the inside of Row 2, as he set the third-fastest lap time in the qualifying session. The driver of the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet is building momentum and confidence as the season dwindles.

It's been a big week for Corey Day, who inked a long-term contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday and will run part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports next season, and he continued the string of positivity with a fourth-place qualifying effort.

Day, 20, began his bid for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with a second-place finish last weekend at Darlington. The No. 5 seed in the Chase will look to improve his seeding on Saturday night.

Justin Allgaier, the series point leader, will start from the fifth position driving the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined in Row 3 by Austin Hill, another Chase contender.

Harrison Burton, in seventh, was the fastest non-Chaser in the qualifying session, and the Sam Hunt Racing driver was followed by fellow non-Chaser William Sawalich in eighth.

Rajah Caruth, a Chase competitor, will start ninth, while Brent Crews, who is alive in the hunt for the Owner's Championship for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, will start 10th.

Official Nu Way 225 Starting Lineup

Rank Car Driver Lap time (sec) Speed (mph) 1 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 33.626 133.825 2 2 Jesse Love (C) 33.730 133.412 3 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 33.738 133.381 4 17 Corey Day (C) 33.738 133.381 5 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 33.788 133.183 6 21 Austin Hill (C) 33.802 133.128 7 24 Harrison Burton 33.805 133.116 8 18 William Sawalich 33.812 133.089 9 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 33.847 132.951 10 19 Brent Crews # 33.854 132.924 11 54 Taylor Gray (C) 33.889 132.786 12 8 Sammy Smith (C) 33.896 132.759 13 96 Anthony Alfredo 33.930 132.626 14 87 Nick Sanchez 33.967 132.482 15 20 Brandon Jones (C) 34.034 132.221 16 28 Kyle Sieg 34.047 132.170 17 26 Dean Thompson 34.111 131.922 18 41 Sam Mayer (C) 34.113 131.915 19 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 34.122 131.880 20 27 Jeb Burton 34.200 131.579 21 48 Patrick Staropoli # 34.248 131.395 22 44 Brennan Poole 34.297 131.207 23 51 Jeremy Clements 34.384 130.875 24 31 Blaine Perkins 34.399 130.818 25 0 Myatt Snider 34.482 130.503 26 07 Josh Bilicki 34.524 131.344 27 45 Lavar Scott # 34.571 130.167 28 39 Ryan Sieg 34.626 129.960 29 42 Brad Perez 34.702 129.676 30 92 Josh Williams 34.733 129.560 31 32 Jordan Anderson 34.743 129.522 32 91 Mason Maggio 34.759 129.463 33 02 Ryan Ellis 34.768 129.429 34 55 Joey Gase 34.977 128.656 35 53 Austin J Hill 35.279 127.555 36 47 Dawson Cram 0.000 0.000

(C) indicates Chase contender

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender