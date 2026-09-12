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Kvapil Takes 2nd Consecutive O'Reilly Series Pole; Nu Way 225 Lineup

Carson Kvapil will lead the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series field to the green flag in the Nu Way 225 at Gateway after taking his second consecutive pole.
Toby Christie|
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the opening 66 races of Carson Kvapil's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, the 23-year-old had never scored a pole position. After a blistering lap in Saturday's qualifying session for the Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Kvapil now has two consecutive pole positions in NASCAR's second-tier series.

Kvapil, one of the 12 contenders for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, secured his latest pole position with a lap time of 33.626 seconds (133.825 mph) around the 1.25-mile oval in Gateway.

While he had the fastest speed of anyone in qualifying by more than a tenth of a second, Kvapil is even happier with his car in race trim, and he feels like he actually missed his marks on his qualifying run.

"Yeah, I feel really good about it [in race trim]," Kvapil said about his car. "Honestly, I feel like that [qualifying] lap wasn't amazing. You know, there's no lap that is perfect, right? But I feel like my up-to-speed [lap] wasn't great, and I made a few little mistakes on that lap. But it just goes to show how fast [my crew chief] Rodney [Childers]... and everyone on this No. 1 Wilde Proten Cracker Chevrolet is this weekend. I mean, our car is really good."

Joining Kvapil on the front row of Saturday night's race will be Jesse Love, a fellow Chase contender and the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Love, the defending series champion, showed incredible long-run pace in Saturday's practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway. You'd figure Love, who took the championship last year with a win on the 1-mile flat Phoenix Raceway, will be in the conversation for the race win on Saturday night.

Sheldon Creed, who kicked off the Chase at Darlington Raceway last weekend with a win, will start from the inside of Row 2, as he set the third-fastest lap time in the qualifying session. The driver of the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet is building momentum and confidence as the season dwindles.

It's been a big week for Corey Day, who inked a long-term contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday and will run part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports next season, and he continued the string of positivity with a fourth-place qualifying effort.

Day, 20, began his bid for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with a second-place finish last weekend at Darlington. The No. 5 seed in the Chase will look to improve his seeding on Saturday night.

Justin Allgaier, the series point leader, will start from the fifth position driving the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined in Row 3 by Austin Hill, another Chase contender.

Harrison Burton, in seventh, was the fastest non-Chaser in the qualifying session, and the Sam Hunt Racing driver was followed by fellow non-Chaser William Sawalich in eighth.

Rajah Caruth, a Chase competitor, will start ninth, while Brent Crews, who is alive in the hunt for the Owner's Championship for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, will start 10th.

Official Nu Way 225 Starting Lineup

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time (sec)

Speed (mph)

1

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

33.626

133.825

2

2

Jesse Love (C)

33.730

133.412

3

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

33.738

133.381

4

17

Corey Day (C)

33.738

133.381

5

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

33.788

133.183

6

21

Austin Hill (C)

33.802

133.128

7

24

Harrison Burton

33.805

133.116

8

18

William Sawalich

33.812

133.089

9

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

33.847

132.951

10

19

Brent Crews #

33.854

132.924

11

54

Taylor Gray (C)

33.889

132.786

12

8

Sammy Smith (C)

33.896

132.759

13

96

Anthony Alfredo

33.930

132.626

14

87

Nick Sanchez

33.967

132.482

15

20

Brandon Jones (C)

34.034

132.221

16

28

Kyle Sieg

34.047

132.170

17

26

Dean Thompson

34.111

131.922

18

41

Sam Mayer (C)

34.113

131.915

19

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

34.122

131.880

20

27

Jeb Burton

34.200

131.579

21

48

Patrick Staropoli #

34.248

131.395

22

44

Brennan Poole

34.297

131.207

23

51

Jeremy Clements

34.384

130.875

24

31

Blaine Perkins

34.399

130.818

25

0

Myatt Snider

34.482

130.503

26

07

Josh Bilicki

34.524

131.344

27

45

Lavar Scott #

34.571

130.167

28

39

Ryan Sieg

34.626

129.960

29

42

Brad Perez

34.702

129.676

30

92

Josh Williams

34.733

129.560

31

32

Jordan Anderson

34.743

129.522

32

91

Mason Maggio

34.759

129.463

33

02

Ryan Ellis

34.768

129.429

34

55

Joey Gase

34.977

128.656

35

53

Austin J Hill

35.279

127.555

36

47

Dawson Cram

0.000

0.000

(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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