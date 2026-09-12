Kvapil Takes 2nd Consecutive O'Reilly Series Pole; Nu Way 225 Lineup
Through the opening 66 races of Carson Kvapil's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, the 23-year-old had never scored a pole position. After a blistering lap in Saturday's qualifying session for the Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Kvapil now has two consecutive pole positions in NASCAR's second-tier series.
Kvapil, one of the 12 contenders for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, secured his latest pole position with a lap time of 33.626 seconds (133.825 mph) around the 1.25-mile oval in Gateway.
While he had the fastest speed of anyone in qualifying by more than a tenth of a second, Kvapil is even happier with his car in race trim, and he feels like he actually missed his marks on his qualifying run.
"Yeah, I feel really good about it [in race trim]," Kvapil said about his car. "Honestly, I feel like that [qualifying] lap wasn't amazing. You know, there's no lap that is perfect, right? But I feel like my up-to-speed [lap] wasn't great, and I made a few little mistakes on that lap. But it just goes to show how fast [my crew chief] Rodney [Childers]... and everyone on this No. 1 Wilde Proten Cracker Chevrolet is this weekend. I mean, our car is really good."
Joining Kvapil on the front row of Saturday night's race will be Jesse Love, a fellow Chase contender and the driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Love, the defending series champion, showed incredible long-run pace in Saturday's practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway. You'd figure Love, who took the championship last year with a win on the 1-mile flat Phoenix Raceway, will be in the conversation for the race win on Saturday night.
Sheldon Creed, who kicked off the Chase at Darlington Raceway last weekend with a win, will start from the inside of Row 2, as he set the third-fastest lap time in the qualifying session. The driver of the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet is building momentum and confidence as the season dwindles.
It's been a big week for Corey Day, who inked a long-term contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday and will run part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports next season, and he continued the string of positivity with a fourth-place qualifying effort.
Day, 20, began his bid for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with a second-place finish last weekend at Darlington. The No. 5 seed in the Chase will look to improve his seeding on Saturday night.
Justin Allgaier, the series point leader, will start from the fifth position driving the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined in Row 3 by Austin Hill, another Chase contender.
Harrison Burton, in seventh, was the fastest non-Chaser in the qualifying session, and the Sam Hunt Racing driver was followed by fellow non-Chaser William Sawalich in eighth.
Rajah Caruth, a Chase competitor, will start ninth, while Brent Crews, who is alive in the hunt for the Owner's Championship for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, will start 10th.
Official Nu Way 225 Starting Lineup
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time (sec)
Speed (mph)
1
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
33.626
133.825
2
2
Jesse Love (C)
33.730
133.412
3
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
33.738
133.381
4
17
Corey Day (C)
33.738
133.381
5
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
33.788
133.183
6
21
Austin Hill (C)
33.802
133.128
7
24
Harrison Burton
33.805
133.116
8
18
William Sawalich
33.812
133.089
9
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
33.847
132.951
10
19
Brent Crews #
33.854
132.924
11
54
Taylor Gray (C)
33.889
132.786
12
8
Sammy Smith (C)
33.896
132.759
13
96
Anthony Alfredo
33.930
132.626
14
87
Nick Sanchez
33.967
132.482
15
20
Brandon Jones (C)
34.034
132.221
16
28
Kyle Sieg
34.047
132.170
17
26
Dean Thompson
34.111
131.922
18
41
Sam Mayer (C)
34.113
131.915
19
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
34.122
131.880
20
27
Jeb Burton
34.200
131.579
21
48
Patrick Staropoli #
34.248
131.395
22
44
Brennan Poole
34.297
131.207
23
51
Jeremy Clements
34.384
130.875
24
31
Blaine Perkins
34.399
130.818
25
0
Myatt Snider
34.482
130.503
26
07
Josh Bilicki
34.524
131.344
27
45
Lavar Scott #
34.571
130.167
28
39
Ryan Sieg
34.626
129.960
29
42
Brad Perez
34.702
129.676
30
92
Josh Williams
34.733
129.560
31
32
Jordan Anderson
34.743
129.522
32
91
Mason Maggio
34.759
129.463
33
02
Ryan Ellis
34.768
129.429
34
55
Joey Gase
34.977
128.656
35
53
Austin J Hill
35.279
127.555
36
47
Dawson Cram
0.000
0.000
(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie