Kyle Larson Dominates at Charlotte ROVAL for Series-High 6th Win of '24
Do you see that off in the distance? Kyle Larson certainly does. It's the Bill France Cup, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver continued to be the one Playoff contender who has found himself consistently capable of stacking trophies this season as he triumphed for the sixth time on Sunday in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
For Larson, who experienced the biggest disappointment of his season when he was unable to start the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May due to a rain delayed start to the Indianapolis 500, which he was competing in for the first time this year, was just excited to pick up a win on his home turf this weekend.
"It was just cool to win here at home, and get to have everybody there in victory lane celebrating from the [Hendrick] Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports and the crew members, their families and kids and all of that. I think that's what makes winning here at Charlotte extra special.," Larson said.
The California native dominated on the day, leading a race-high 62 laps, including the final 33 trips around the challenging 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course inside the confines of the traditional 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Larson, who actually clinched his advancement earlier in the race, won the race by 1.511 seconds over Christopher Bell, a fellow Playoff contender, but the race wasn't even remotely that close over the final run of the race.
In all, five NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers swept the top-five finishing positions in the race as the cream seemingly rose to the top on Sunday. Behind Larson and Bell were William Byron, Austin Cindric, and Chase Elliott.
Unfortunately, for Cindric, his fourth-place run was not enough to overcome the points deficit that he had to the Playoff cutline heading into the race, and his bid for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title came to an end on Sunday.
Along with Cindric, Joey Logano (finished eighth), Daniel Suarez (31st), and Chase Briscoe (37th) were eliminated from Playoff contention at the end of Sunday's race.
Kaulig Racing teammates and road racing specialists AJ Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen were the top-two non-Playoff contenders in sixth and seventh.
Logano, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.
Tyler Reddick, the regular season champion, finished 11th in a wild up and down day, which saw him win Stage 1, but then also rally back from toe-link damage to score just enough points to advance to the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.
Reddick edged Logano out by four points for the final Playoff advancement position.
The eight drivers, who will continue their quest for a NASCAR Cup Series championship are Larson, Bell, Byron, Elliott, Blaney, Reddick, Denny Hamlin (14th), and Alex Bowman (18th).
Of the eight drivers, four drivers race for Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson will be the No. 1 seed in the Round of 8 as he carries a 33-point advantage over the Playoff cutline. Christopher Bell (+13), Tyler Reddick (+10), and William Byron (+4) will also head into next weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway inside of the cutline.
Ryan Blaney (-4), Denny Hamlin (-8), Chase Elliott (-9), and Alex Bowman (-16) will all look to rally their way into the Championship 4.