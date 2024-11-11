Logano Defeats Blaney for Third Career NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Joey Logano rises to the occasion. Always has, and apparently, as he showed in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, he always will. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse made the race-winning pass on fellow championship contender William Byron on the final restart of the race, and despite a late-race scare from his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, Logano was able to hang on to score the race win, and with it, his third career NASCAR Cup Series championship.
The final stat line for the 2024 season will show Logano finishing the season with the least top-fives (7), and top-10s (13) that he's put up since his 2012 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, where he registered just two top-fives and 12 top-10s.
Regardless of how bad the season appeared for the majority of the regular season, Logano, worked his way into the Playoffs by way of an unexpected five-overtime win at Nashville Superspeedway. Logano then won at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Round of 16 to advance to the Round of 12. It took a disqualification of Alex Bowman in the final race of the Round of 12 for Logano to advance to the Round of 8. And then in the Round of 8, Logano won the opening race of the round at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Now, Logano, by scoring his 36th career win on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, is one of just 10 drivers to ever win three Bill France Cups, the trophy given to the NASCAR Cup Series champion. The championship also marks the third consecutive championship for Team Penske, which won the 2022 championship with Logano, the 2023 title with Blaney, and again with Logano in 2024.
It's the first time Team Penske has ever won three straight NASCAR Cup Series championships.
While Logano won the race, and the championship, it appeared that his teammate Blaney had the best car in the field, and in the closing laps, Blaney was reeling in Logano, at times by two tenths of a second or more per lap. But as Blaney reached the rear bumper of Logano's car, Logano was able to make his No. 22 Ford ultra-wide, which forced Blaney to search around to try to find a different lane around.
It didn't pan out, and Blaney came up shy of picking up his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship by just 0.330 seconds.
William Byron, for the second season in a row, came home third in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race, and he did it with a third-place finish on Sunday at Phoenix. Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle opted to get off of pit sequence with Logano and Blaney on their final pit stop of the race in order to give them a chance to steal the lead, and potentially the championship.
And the plan worked nearly to perfection for Byron as the caution came out on Lap 250 moments after Byron made his pit stop. That allowed the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports to remain on the lead lap, and as Logano, Blaney and the rest of the lead lap cars opted to pit again, Byron inherited the lead of the race.
Unfortunately, Byron just wasn't able to hold onto the lead on the final restart.
"...as good as [Logano and Blaney] got through 1 and 2, it was just like, man, now they're right on me," Byron said. "I think going into the restart, I thought I had enough of a buffer and I didn't really feel like one lap on tires that was that big a deal. I don't really -- I don't think it was."
Byron says the Team Penske cars were simply better than he was on the short run.
"I just think that they were fast on the short run all weekend, and that was kind of our struggle," Byron explained. "Like we were decent throughout the run, but couldn't really take off with a ton of speed. It wasn't a huge surprise, but they were on me a little bit quicker than I thought they would be."
Tyler Reddick finished fourth in the Championship 4 battle with a sixth-place finish. While Reddick was a fixture inside the top-10 all race long, he simply couldn't find a way to match the speed and track position of the other contenders for the championship throughout the entirety of the race.
"Yeah, we've got to find a little bit more speed, but we made the car better throughout the day," Reddick noted. "We maintained on pit road. We did all that we could, I think, with it. But certainly yeah, it's tough when they just get further and further away over time."
This was Reddick's first career Championship 4 appearance, and while he would have loved to be enjoying the spoils of victory lane, Reddick says it was a big year for himself, and 23XI Racing, and team co-owner Michael Jordan is happy with how they performed down the stretch.
"I didn't talk about Denny yet, but Michael is just proud of the effort of our team all year long," Reddick stated. "We put up a good fight. We didn't make any mistakes that took ourselves out of it. We fought as hard as we could."
Two non-Championship 4 contenders -- Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell -- finished the race in fourth and fifth.
Bubba Wallace was seventh, and he was followed by Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suaresz inside of the top-10.
Martin Truex Jr., who captured the pole position in the final race of his full-time NASCAR Cup Series driving career, had trouble keeping track position, and faded to a 17th-place finish. While Truex finished the 2024 campaign without a race win, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion closed out what has been an illustrious career Sunday at Phoenix.
With an 18th-place finish, Carson Hocevar secured the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award over Josh Berry.
Sunday's race also marked the final event for the Stewart-Haas Racing team, which saw Noah Gragson, who drives the No. 10 Ford for the team, collect the best finish for the four-car outfit in the race. Gragson came home in 12th, while Berry was 24th, Chase Briscoe was 29th, and Ryan Preece was 37th.
The race featured four cautions, including two for hard crashes by Ty Gibbs (Lap 2), and Zane Smith (Lap 250). The race also had one red flag period due to a strange incident going into the Stage 2 restart, where the pace car driver missed his mark to turn down pit road, but tried to make it anyway. The pace car would spin out, and would collide with sand barrels at the end of pit road, which led to a red flag for that situation to be cleaned up.
