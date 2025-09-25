Logano Featured in Ad Council, NHTSA 'Child Passenger Safety Week' PSA
Joey Logano has already made a significant impact on the sport of NASCAR during his 15-year (and counting) career, winning three championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. But, at the same time, the future Hall of Fame driver has also developed a reputation of being a family man, as a three-time father.
That's why Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, is partnering with the Ad Council and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to launch a brand-new PSA, coinciding with Child Passenger Safety Week.
The 15-second Public Service Announcement was developed by the Ad Council Creative Studio and features both Logano and his daughter, Emilia. The video is designed to encourage parents to secure their children in the proper car seat, one that is correctly fitted for both their age and size.
Since the video was posted to Instagram on Wednesday (September 24) afternoon, it has already amassed more than 1,700 likes and 57,500 views, further spreading the message that safety isn't just for the race track -- it's essential for every ride.
"The more you know, the better, especially when it comes to the right car seat for your child," said Joey Logano, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. "I'm a father of three kids, and we use car seats every day. Knowing when to transition to the next one up varied for each kid. Having kids in the wrong seat can come with negative consequences, and I want to inspire other parents to ensure they know the basics on choosing the correct seat and how to properly buckle in their kids."
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that having a car seat installed for your children can reduce the risk of a fatal injury in a passenger car crash by 71% in infants and 54% for toddlers, further highlighting the importance of having the proper car seat for your child and making sure it is properly installed.
This brand-new PSA featuring Joey and Emilia Logano directs audiences to NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat, where parents and caregivers of young children can find the resources needed to keep their children safe; including a Car Seat Finder tool, which guides parents to select the right seat for their child based on their age and size, as well as a zip code search to find car seat inspection locations nationwide – where certified technicians can instruct on how to correctly install the car seat. Many of these car seat inspection locations will be hosting special events this Saturday, September 27, for National Seat Check Saturday.
This Fall, Joey Logano will be looking to further cement his legacy as one of the greats in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series, as he continues his quest for a fourth series championship as part of the NASCAR Playoffs.