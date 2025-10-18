Racing America Logo

Love Scores Talladega Pole Three-Peat; United Rentals 250 Lineup

Toby Christie

Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jesse Love, a NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff contender, took the pole position for Saturday's United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet turned a fast lap time of 52.605 seconds (182.036 mph), which allowed him to snag his third consecutive pole position at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

The 20-year-old driver won the pole in a weather-shortened qualifying session at Talladega earlier this season.

Love, the last car to go on track in the final round of qualifying, topped rookie contender William Sawalich by 0.097 seconds for the top starting spot.

Christian Eckes was the third-fastest qualifier in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, and he will be joined in Row 2 by fellow rookie contender Carson Kvapil, who, like Love, is a Playoff contender.

Austin Hill, Jeb Burton, Connor Zilisch (Playoff contender), Justin Allgaier (Playoff contender), Aric Almirola, and Brandon Jones (Playoff contender) rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

While it was a relatively strong qualifying session for the eight NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff drivers and the two additional cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series owner's championship hunt, there were three Playoff contenders, who will start from the outside of the top-10 on Saturday afternoon.

Sammy Smith was the first Playoff driver on the outside looking in with an 11th-place qualifying run. The Haas Factory Team duo of Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed also qualified sub-top-10 in 13th and 16th.

Taylor Gray, who was eliminated from the Playoffs at the Charlotte Roval, had his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota lose power during his qualifying run. He took his car to the garage, and was unable to record a lap time. As a result, the rookie contender will start from the final starting spot in the 38-car field.

Official starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 31 of 33):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

2*

Jesse Love (P)

52.605

182.036

2

18

William Sawalich #

52.709

181.701

3

16

Christian Eckes #

52.709

181.677

4

1

Carson Kvapil # (P)

52.765

181.484

5

21*

Austin Hill

52.786

181.412

6

27

Jeb Burton

52.799

181.367

7

88*

Connor Zilisch # (P)

52.814

181.316

8

7*

Justin Allgaier (P)

52.838

181.233

9

19*

Aric Almirola

52.839

181.230

10

20*

Brandon Jones (P)

52.866

181.137

11

8

Sammy Smith (P)

53.171

180.098

12

11

Brenden Queen

53.189

180.037

13

41*

Sam Mayer (P)

53.197

180.010

14

31

Blaine Perkins

53.236

179.878

15

10

Daniel Dye #

53.253

179.821

16

00*

Sheldon Creed (P)

53.343

179.517

17

26

Dean Thompson #

53.345

179.511

18

99

Connor Mosack (i)

53.350

179.494

19

91

Mason Maggio

53.350

179.494

20

48

Nick Sanchez #

53.354

179.480

21

51

Jeremy Clements

53.418

179.265

22

71

Ryan Ellis

53.440

179.192

23

39

Ryan Sieg

53.462

179.118

24

4

Parker Retzlaff

53.483

179.048

25

5

Caesar Bacarella

53.483

179.048

26

32

Jordan Anderson

53.491

179.021

27

42

Anthony Alfredo

53.506

178.971

28

07

Nick Leitz

53.507

178.967

29

70

Leland Honeyman

53.515

178.940

30

25

Harrison Burton

53.518

178.930

31

45

Josh Williams

53.583

178.713

32

35

David Starr

53.587

178.700

33

14

Garrett Smithley

53.645

178.507

34

44

Brennan Poole

53.819

177.930

35

28

Kyle Sieg

54.151

176.839

36

53

Joey Gase

54.177

176.754

37

74

Dawson Cram

55.387

172.893

38

54

Taylor Gray #

0.000

0.000

(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Driver
* indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner Playoff Car
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

