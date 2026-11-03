McAnally-Hilgemann Locks In Pair of Drivers for 2027 Truck Season

On Tuesday, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing officially announced the return of two NASCAR Truck Series Chase contenders to its driver roster for the 2027 FedEx Freight Truck Series season. Daniel Hemric and Christian Eckes will continue in their roles as the drivers of the No. 19 and 91 Chevrolet Silverados.

According to a press release from the team, NAPA Auto Care will return as an anchor sponsor for the team, marking the 37th year of partnership between NAPA and team owner Bill McAnally. Additionally, Columbia Bank and Motion will return with "increased involvement" as a primary sponsorship partner for both drivers and teams in 2027.

Hemric, who fired out of the gates with a sluggish opening stretch to the 2026 season, found his sea legs as the season wore on. The increased performance down the stretch has Hemric optimistic about next season behind the wheel of the No. 19 Chevrolet.

“Our No. 19 team and the company certainly got stronger as the year progressed”, Hemric said. “All our partners, NAPA, Motion, and Columbia Bank, have given us a great chance to build together in 2027. There is plenty of hunger internally to build the right culture and prepare the right way for a strong start next year.”

After the fifth race of the season, Hemric ranked 18th in the Truck Series championship standings. But after going on a consistent run for the remainder of the regular season, he worked himself into Chase contention.

With one race remaining in the season, Hemric has recorded three top-five finishes and 11 top-10s.

2027 will mark Hemric's third consecutive season with the organization.

Eckes, who rejoined the team full-time in 2026 after spending the 2025 season with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, is just happy to have next season figured out before the checkered flag flies on the 2026 campaign.

“It’s nice to have 2027 planned out already,” Eckes said. “We want to accomplish much more in ’27 than we did this year and feel strong about the plan we have in place to do it. The speed we’ve generated in the second half of this season has given us a lot of confidence to start next year strong and make the most of the opportunity with NAPA, Columbia Bank, and Motion.”

2027 will mark Eckes' fourth full-time season behind the wheel of a McAnally-Hilgemann Racing truck.

Eckes, who has amassed nine wins over a 140-race career in the NASCAR Truck Series ranks, has piled on nine top-five finishes and 15 top-10s this season. He'll look to end the year with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.