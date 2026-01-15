Mopar to Serve as Full-Season Sponsor for Daniel Dye in 2026

Few brands are as synonymous with motor racing than Mopar is. On Thursday, Kaulig Racing announced that the iconic global brand has signed on to be a full-season partner for Daniel Dye and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team in 2026.

We’re proud to partner with @OfficialMOPAR on Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Ram 1500 for the full 2026 season! 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ypUWLGsw2V — Kaulig Trucks (@Kaulig_Trucks) January 15, 2026

Mopar, which is the performance parts, accessories, service, and customer care brand of Stellantis, will adorn the No. 10 Ram 1500 truck as the primary sponsorship partner.

"Mopar has grown and evolved over more than 88 years to become synonymous with factory-designed and factory-backed performance parts that enhance speed and handling on the street and the race track,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “So, making a return to NASCAR and competing for race wins with Kaulig Racing and Ram is where our brand belongs."

Dye, 22, is a rising young talent in NASCAR, who finished the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a total of eight top-10 finishes. Dye last competed full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks in 2024, a season where he collected two top-five finishes, and nine top-10s and finished 10th in the championship standings. The driver from DeLand, Florida, is excited to get to his hometrack -- Daytona International Speedway -- to get the 2026 campaign kicked off.

"This relationship with Mopar and Ram means so much to my family and me," said Dye, whose father, Randy, is a former pro late model racer and auto dealer in Daytona. "Returning to the truck series and running a Ram 1500 this year seems right, and I can't wait to get the season started. It's going to be fun having five Ram trucks on the track this year."

Dye will join an eclectic group of teammates in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, including Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, Justin Haley, Tony Stewart (making his first Truck Series start since 2005), and the winner of the Race For the Seat reality TV series.

