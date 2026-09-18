Mother Nature Washes Out Bristol Qualifying; Larson On Pole

When it rains, it pours. However, for Kyle Larson, who won last week's NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, that was a good thing on Friday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mother Nature wiped out qualifying for Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which handed Larson the top starting spot for the third race of the Chase.

The starting lineup was set by NASCAR's performance metric formula, which takes into account points position, and the finishing position from last week's race.

Now, Larson, who snapped a 51-race winless drought last week, will look to extend his winning streak to two consecutive races. The defending series champion comes into this weekend's race second in the championship standings, just nine points behind Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start alongside Larson on the front row on Saturday night, while Denny Hamlin, the series point leader will start from the inside of Row 2 in the third position.

William Byron, who got a much-needed fourth-place finish last weekend at Gateway, will start from the fourth position on Saturday night, while Carson Hocevar will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position.

Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace will round out the top-10 drivers inside the starting lineup on Saturday night.

Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include: Christopher Bell (12th), Ty Gibbs (13th), Ryan Preece (16th), Tyler Reddick (20th), Chris Buescher (23rd), Chase Briscoe (26th), Chase Elliott (27th), Daniel Suarez (28th), and Ryan Blaney (29th).

Persistent rain and lightning also washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday, which means teams will go into Saturday night's Chase race completely blind.

Official Bass Pro Shops Night Race Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 5 Kyle Larson (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 22 Joey Logano (C) Team Penske Ford 3 11 Denny Hamlin (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 24 William Byron (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 77 Carson Hocevar (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 2 Austin Cindric (C) Team Penske Ford 9 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 11 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 12 20 Christopher Bell (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 54 Ty Gibbs (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 15 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 16 60 Ryan Preece (C) RFK Racing Ford 17 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 18 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 20 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 21 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 17 Chris Buescher (C) RFK Racing Ford 24 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 19 Chase Briscoe (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 9 Chase Elliott (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 7 Daniel Suarez (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 12 Ryan Blaney (C) Team Penske Ford 30 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 35 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 66* Josh Bilicki (i) Garage 66 Ford

(C) indicates Chase contender

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" team