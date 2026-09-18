Mother Nature Washes Out Bristol Qualifying; Larson On Pole
When it rains, it pours. However, for Kyle Larson, who won last week's NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, that was a good thing on Friday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mother Nature wiped out qualifying for Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which handed Larson the top starting spot for the third race of the Chase.
The starting lineup was set by NASCAR's performance metric formula, which takes into account points position, and the finishing position from last week's race.
Now, Larson, who snapped a 51-race winless drought last week, will look to extend his winning streak to two consecutive races. The defending series champion comes into this weekend's race second in the championship standings, just nine points behind Denny Hamlin.
Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start alongside Larson on the front row on Saturday night, while Denny Hamlin, the series point leader will start from the inside of Row 2 in the third position.
William Byron, who got a much-needed fourth-place finish last weekend at Gateway, will start from the fourth position on Saturday night, while Carson Hocevar will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position.
Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace will round out the top-10 drivers inside the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include: Christopher Bell (12th), Ty Gibbs (13th), Ryan Preece (16th), Tyler Reddick (20th), Chris Buescher (23rd), Chase Briscoe (26th), Chase Elliott (27th), Daniel Suarez (28th), and Ryan Blaney (29th).
Persistent rain and lightning also washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday, which means teams will go into Saturday night's Chase race completely blind.
Official Bass Pro Shops Night Race Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
5
Kyle Larson (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
22
Joey Logano (C)
Team Penske
Ford
3
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
24
William Byron (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
8
2
Austin Cindric (C)
Team Penske
Ford
9
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
10
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
11
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
12
20
Christopher Bell (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
13
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
14
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
15
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
16
60
Ryan Preece (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
17
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
20
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
21
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
22
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
23
17
Chris Buescher (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
24
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
25
33
Austin Hill (i)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
26
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
27
9
Chase Elliott (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
28
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
29
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
Team Penske
Ford
30
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
32
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
33
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
34
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
35
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
36
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
37
66*
Josh Bilicki (i)
Garage 66
Ford
(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" team
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie