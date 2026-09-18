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Mother Nature Washes Out Bristol Qualifying; Larson On Pole

The third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Chase will have the starting lineup set by the rule book, as the weather didn't cooperate at Bristol on Friday.
Toby Christie|
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it rains, it pours. However, for Kyle Larson, who won last week's NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, that was a good thing on Friday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mother Nature wiped out qualifying for Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which handed Larson the top starting spot for the third race of the Chase.

The starting lineup was set by NASCAR's performance metric formula, which takes into account points position, and the finishing position from last week's race.

Now, Larson, who snapped a 51-race winless drought last week, will look to extend his winning streak to two consecutive races. The defending series champion comes into this weekend's race second in the championship standings, just nine points behind Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start alongside Larson on the front row on Saturday night, while Denny Hamlin, the series point leader will start from the inside of Row 2 in the third position.

William Byron, who got a much-needed fourth-place finish last weekend at Gateway, will start from the fourth position on Saturday night, while Carson Hocevar will roll from the starting grid in the fifth position.

Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace will round out the top-10 drivers inside the starting lineup on Saturday night.

Chase contenders starting outside the top-10 include: Christopher Bell (12th), Ty Gibbs (13th), Ryan Preece (16th), Tyler Reddick (20th), Chris Buescher (23rd), Chase Briscoe (26th), Chase Elliott (27th), Daniel Suarez (28th), and Ryan Blaney (29th).

Persistent rain and lightning also washed out NASCAR Cup Series practice on Saturday, which means teams will go into Saturday night's Chase race completely blind.

Official Bass Pro Shops Night Race Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

5

Kyle Larson (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

22

Joey Logano (C)

Team Penske

Ford

3

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

24

William Byron (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

7

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

8

2

Austin Cindric (C)

Team Penske

Ford

9

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

10

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

11

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

12

20

Christopher Bell (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

13

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

14

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

15

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

16

60

Ryan Preece (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

17

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

20

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

21

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

22

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

23

17

Chris Buescher (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

24

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

25

33

Austin Hill (i)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

26

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

27

9

Chase Elliott (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

28

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

29

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

Team Penske

Ford

30

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

32

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

33

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

35

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

36

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

37

66*

Josh Bilicki (i)

Garage 66

Ford

(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" team

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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