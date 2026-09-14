Official Race Results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race, and the driver has officially snapped a 51-race winless streak.

Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 33 career victories in his 430-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race four times for a total of 80 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Joey Logano with 20 laps to go.

There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Joey Logano, the pole sitter, led the most laps with 96 laps led in the event.

Logano, the pole sitter, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 33.286-second lap on Lap 2, and he also scored the Stage 1 win. Larson won Stage 2 of Sunday's race in Gateway.

The chaotic race featured 18 cautions for 87 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Alex Bowman was 0.333 seconds, and the race, which toom 3 hours, 47 minutes, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 81.470 mph.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Official Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 5 Kyle Larson (C) 247 73 2 48 Alex Bowman 247 38 3 22 Joey Logano (C) 247 54 4 24 William Byron (C) 247 33 5 1 Ross Chastain 247 32 6 3 Austin Dillon 247 31 7 88 Connor Zilisch # 247 30 8 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 247 34 9 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 247 33 10 2 Austin Cindric (C) 247 27 11 41 Cole Custer 247 26 12 6 Brad Keselowski 247 34 13 43 Erik Jones 247 24 14 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 247 24 15 42 John Hunter Nemechek 247 22 16 16 AJ Allmendinger 247 21 17 60 Ryan Preece (C) 247 24 18 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 247 21 19 20 Christopher Bell (C) 247 27 20 71 Michael McDowell 247 17 21 33 Austin Hill (i) 247 0 22 51 Cody Ware 247 15 23 97 Shane van Gisbergen 247 14 24 34 Todd Gilliland 247 13 25 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 247 15 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 247 11 27 17 Chris Buescher (C) 237 10 28 21 Josh Berry 231 15 29 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 229 8 30 10 Ty Dillon 227 7 31 9 Chase Elliott (C) 214 12 32 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 213 11 33 4 Noah Gragson 198 4 34 35 Riley Herbst 176 3 35 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 154 16 36 38 Zane Smith 129 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry