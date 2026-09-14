Official Race Results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race, and the driver has officially snapped a 51-race winless streak.
Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 33 career victories in his 430-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race four times for a total of 80 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Joey Logano with 20 laps to go.
There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Joey Logano, the pole sitter, led the most laps with 96 laps led in the event.
Logano, the pole sitter, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 33.286-second lap on Lap 2, and he also scored the Stage 1 win. Larson won Stage 2 of Sunday's race in Gateway.
The chaotic race featured 18 cautions for 87 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Alex Bowman was 0.333 seconds, and the race, which toom 3 hours, 47 minutes, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 81.470 mph.
Enjoy Illinois 300 Official Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
5
Kyle Larson (C)
247
73
2
48
Alex Bowman
247
38
3
22
Joey Logano (C)
247
54
4
24
William Byron (C)
247
33
5
1
Ross Chastain
247
32
6
3
Austin Dillon
247
31
7
88
Connor Zilisch #
247
30
8
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
247
34
9
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
247
33
10
2
Austin Cindric (C)
247
27
11
41
Cole Custer
247
26
12
6
Brad Keselowski
247
34
13
43
Erik Jones
247
24
14
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
247
24
15
42
John Hunter Nemechek
247
22
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
247
21
17
60
Ryan Preece (C)
247
24
18
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
247
21
19
20
Christopher Bell (C)
247
27
20
71
Michael McDowell
247
17
21
33
Austin Hill (i)
247
0
22
51
Cody Ware
247
15
23
97
Shane van Gisbergen
247
14
24
34
Todd Gilliland
247
13
25
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
247
15
26
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
247
11
27
17
Chris Buescher (C)
237
10
28
21
Josh Berry
231
15
29
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
229
8
30
10
Ty Dillon
227
7
31
9
Chase Elliott (C)
214
12
32
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
213
11
33
4
Noah Gragson
198
4
34
35
Riley Herbst
176
3
35
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
154
16
36
38
Zane Smith
129
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie