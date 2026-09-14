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Official Race Results for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Post-race inspection is clear, which means Kyle Larson has erased a 51-race winless streak by winning the Enjoy Illinois 300; here are the full race results.
Toby Christie|
Sep 13, 2026; Madison, Illinois, USA; Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2026; Madison, Illinois, USA; Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race, and the driver has officially snapped a 51-race winless streak.

Larson, the 34-year-old defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, now has 33 career victories in his 430-race NASCAR Cup Series career. The native of Elk Grove, CA, led the race four times for a total of 80 laps. Larson took the lead for good on a pass of Joey Logano with 20 laps to go.

There were a total of 11 lead changes among five drivers in the race. Joey Logano, the pole sitter, led the most laps with 96 laps led in the event.

Logano, the pole sitter, also snagged the bonus point for turning the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, a 33.286-second lap on Lap 2, and he also scored the Stage 1 win. Larson won Stage 2 of Sunday's race in Gateway.

The chaotic race featured 18 cautions for 87 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over Alex Bowman was 0.333 seconds, and the race, which toom 3 hours, 47 minutes, and 23 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 81.470 mph.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Official Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

5

Kyle Larson (C)

247

73

2

48

Alex Bowman

247

38

3

22

Joey Logano (C)

247

54

4

24

William Byron (C)

247

33

5

1

Ross Chastain

247

32

6

3

Austin Dillon

247

31

7

88

Connor Zilisch #

247

30

8

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

247

34

9

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

247

33

10

2

Austin Cindric (C)

247

27

11

41

Cole Custer

247

26

12

6

Brad Keselowski

247

34

13

43

Erik Jones

247

24

14

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

247

24

15

42

John Hunter Nemechek

247

22

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

247

21

17

60

Ryan Preece (C)

247

24

18

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

247

21

19

20

Christopher Bell (C)

247

27

20

71

Michael McDowell

247

17

21

33

Austin Hill (i)

247

0

22

51

Cody Ware

247

15

23

97

Shane van Gisbergen

247

14

24

34

Todd Gilliland

247

13

25

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

247

15

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

247

11

27

17

Chris Buescher (C)

237

10

28

21

Josh Berry

231

15

29

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

229

8

30

10

Ty Dillon

227

7

31

9

Chase Elliott (C)

214

12

32

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

213

11

33

4

Noah Gragson

198

4

34

35

Riley Herbst

176

3

35

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

154

16

36

38

Zane Smith

129

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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