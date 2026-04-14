NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Voting Now Open

Fans have the chance to support their favorite driver's bid for the victory in this year's NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Voting began at noon ET on Monday, April 13, and continues until the morning of the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17 at 9 a.m. ET. The fan vote winner will be revealed before the start of the race at 1 p.m. ET.

Drivers not already eligible for the final segment of this year's revamped All-Star Race are on the ballot. The fan vote winner will advance to the final 200-lap segment of the race, along with 2025 and 2026 Cup Series race winners and former Cup Series winners competing full-time in the series.

In a change from past editions of the All-Star Race, there will not be an "Open" race for drivers who do not meet the criteria of qualifying for the event. Instead, all drivers will start the 350-lap race, which moves to Dover for 2026.

While the full field will start the All-Star Race, only 26 drivers will compete in the final 200-lap segment. Along with the aforementioned qualified drivers, the Fan Vote winner will join the drivers with the best combined finish across the first two segments not already qualified for the race to fill out the field.

Fans can vote up to five times per day per unique email address throughout the voting window.

The Fan Vote has been part of the All-Star Race since 2004, when Ken Schrader earned a spot in that year's All-Star Race and finished 13th.

Noah Gragson has won the last three All-Star Fan Votes, all held at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He is one of 18 drivers currently on the All-Star Race Fan Vote ballot.

NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote Drivers

A.J. Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Chris Buescher

Cole Custer

Ty Dillon

Todd Gilliland

Noah Gragson

Carson Hocevar

Riley Herbst

Erik Jones

Michael McDowell

John Hunter Nemechek

Ryan Preece

Zane Smith

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Daniel Suarez

Cody Ware

Connor Zilisch

Alex Bowman is also on this year's Fan Vote ballot and won the Fan Vote in 2019. That year, Bowman converted the Fan Vote entrant into an eighth-place finish.

In 2008, Kasey Kahne won the Fan Vote and proceeded to win the All-Star Race after starting 24th.

The NASCAR All-Star Race takes place on Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m. ET at Dover Motor Speedway. Coverage of the event will be on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.