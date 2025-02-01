NASCAR Cook Out Clash: Live Race Weekend Updates
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to kick off this weekend with the annual preseason exhibition event dubbed the Cook Out Clash. This year, the event will run at the legendary 0.250-mile Bowman Gray Stadium short track in Winston-Salem, NC.
The event had run at a makeshift 0.250-mile short track within the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA of the last three seasons.
Within this post, the full weekend's action will update live as things happen. This post will serve as a hub for all things that transpire during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Cook Out Clash Viewing Guide
While the Main Event will take place on Sunday evening, there are a lot of additional on-track sessions, including Heat Races, and a Last Chace Qualifier race that fans can keep track of on Saturday and Sunday. Here is the complete television schedule for this weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:
Saturday, February 1
6:00 PM ET: Cook Out Clash Practice (Qualifying for Heat Races) - FS1 / FOX Sports App
8:30 PM ET: Cook Out Clash Heat Races (four 25-lap races) - FS1 / FOX Sports App
Sunday, February 2
6:00 PM ET: Cook Out Clash Last Chance Qualifier Race (75 Laps) - FOX / FOX Sports App
8:00 PM ET: Cook Out Clash Main Event (200 Laps) - FOX / FOX Sports App / Max (NASCAR Driver Cam)
Cook Out Clash Entry List
There are 39 cars on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Of the 39 entries, 23 will advance to the Main Event on Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
Among the full-time drivers in new rides this season, who will get their first action with their new teams include Noah Gragson (No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford), Chase Briscoe (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), Josh Berry (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford), Riley Herbst (No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota), Zane Smith (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford), Cole Custer (No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford), Ryan Preece (No. 60 RFK Racing Ford), Michael McDowell (No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet), and Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet).
Full Cook Out Clash Entry List