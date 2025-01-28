New Faces in New Places; Two Track Experts, Highlight Clash Entry List
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will get started on Sunday, February 2 with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The annual preseason exhibition event moves to the historic 0.250-mile short track after a three-year stay at a makeshift 0.250-mile paved short track inside the confines of the LA Memorial Coliseum.
On Monday afternoon, NASCAR dropped an entry list for the Cook Out Clash, which features 39 cars. While Sunday's race will not be a points-paying event, it will mark the first chance for fans to get a look at all of the new faces in new places after a busy NASCAR Cup Series silly season led to a lot of shuffling in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.
New Faces, New Places
If you unplugged during the offseason and didn't keep up with the silly season moves in the NASCAR Cup Series, you'll likely be very surprised to see some of the driver roster for the 2025 season. Here is a breakdown of all of the full-time drivers, who are seeking a fresh start this year:
Driver
2025 Team
2024 Team
No. 4 Front Row Motorsports
No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 10 Kaulig Racing
(part-time) No. 16 Kaulig Racing / No. 33 Richard Childress Racing
No. 16 Kaulig Racing
(part-time) No. 13 Kaulig Racing / No. 16 Kaulig Racing
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports
No. 35 23XI Racing
(part-time) No. 15 Rick Ware Racing
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports
No. 71 Spire Motorsports
No. 41 Haas Factory Team
(Xfinity) No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 51 Rick Ware Racing
(part-time) No. 15 Rick Ware Racing
No. 60 RFK Racing
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 71 Spire Motorsports
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports
No. 88 Trackhouse Racing
(part-time) No. 13 Kaulig Racing / No. 16 Kaulig Racing
Two Bowman Gray Experts get Dream NASCAR Cup Series Opportunity
Tim Brown and Burt Myers, who have a wealth of experience at The Madhouse (Bowman Gray Stadium) will get a chance to attempt their NASCAR Cup Series debut, albeit in an exhibition event on Sunday.
Brown, 53, is the winningest driver in the history of the modified division at Bowman Gray Stadium with more than 100 victories. Myers is a 12-time Bowman Gray Stadium track champion in the modified division. Brown will pilot the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing while Myers will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for Team AmeriVet.
2025 Cook Out Clash Entry List
Here is the full 39-car entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
5
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
15*
Tim Brown
Rick Ware Racing
14
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
15
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
16
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
19
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
20
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
21
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
22
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
23
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
24
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
25
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
27
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
29
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
30
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
31
50*
Burt Myers
Team AmeriVet
32
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
33
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
34
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
35
66*
Garrett Smithley
Garage 66
36
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
37
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
38
88
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
39
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series