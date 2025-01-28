Racing America Logo

New Faces in New Places; Two Track Experts, Highlight Clash Entry List

Toby Christie

Noah Gragson (shown in the No. 10 car at Daytona in 2024) is one of many drivers who will start their tenure with new teams beginning with Sunday's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
/ David Tucker\News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will get started on Sunday, February 2 with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The annual preseason exhibition event moves to the historic 0.250-mile short track after a three-year stay at a makeshift 0.250-mile paved short track inside the confines of the LA Memorial Coliseum.

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR dropped an entry list for the Cook Out Clash, which features 39 cars. While Sunday's race will not be a points-paying event, it will mark the first chance for fans to get a look at all of the new faces in new places after a busy NASCAR Cup Series silly season led to a lot of shuffling in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

New Faces, New Places

If you unplugged during the offseason and didn't keep up with the silly season moves in the NASCAR Cup Series, you'll likely be very surprised to see some of the driver roster for the 2025 season. Here is a breakdown of all of the full-time drivers, who are seeking a fresh start this year:

Driver

2025 Team

2024 Team

Noah Gragson

No. 4 Front Row Motorsports

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing

Ty Dillon

No. 10 Kaulig Racing

(part-time) No. 16 Kaulig Racing / No. 33 Richard Childress Racing

AJ Allmendinger

No. 16 Kaulig Racing

(part-time) No. 13 Kaulig Racing / No. 16 Kaulig Racing

Chase Briscoe

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing

Josh Berry

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing

Todd Gilliland

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports

Riley Herbst

No. 35 23XI Racing

(part-time) No. 15 Rick Ware Racing

Zane Smith

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports

No. 71 Spire Motorsports

Cole Custer

No. 41 Haas Factory Team

(Xfinity) No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing

Cody Ware

No. 51 Rick Ware Racing

(part-time) No. 15 Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Preece

No. 60 RFK Racing

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing

Michael McDowell

No. 71 Spire Motorsports

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports

Shane van Gisbergen

No. 88 Trackhouse Racing

(part-time) No. 13 Kaulig Racing / No. 16 Kaulig Racing

Two Bowman Gray Experts get Dream NASCAR Cup Series Opportunity

Tim Brown and Burt Myers, who have a wealth of experience at The Madhouse (Bowman Gray Stadium) will get a chance to attempt their NASCAR Cup Series debut, albeit in an exhibition event on Sunday.

Brown, 53, is the winningest driver in the history of the modified division at Bowman Gray Stadium with more than 100 victories. Myers is a 12-time Bowman Gray Stadium track champion in the modified division. Brown will pilot the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing while Myers will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for Team AmeriVet.

2025 Cook Out Clash Entry List

Here is the full 39-car entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

5

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

15*

Tim Brown

Rick Ware Racing

14

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

15

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

16

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

19

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

20

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

21

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

22

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

23

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

24

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

25

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

27

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

29

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

30

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

31

50*

Burt Myers

Team AmeriVet

32

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

33

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

34

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

35

66*

Garrett Smithley

Garage 66

36

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

37

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

38

88

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

39

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year contender
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score points in the NASCAR Cup Series

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

