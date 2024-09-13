NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Go Bowling at The Glen
For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs visit Watkins Glen International on Sunday in the Go Bowling at the Glen. Traditionally a stop during the month of August, this season's trip to the road course in New York shifted to September as part of the Round of 16.
Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: September 15
Track: Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, New York)
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Weekend Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Sep. 14
11:30 a.m. ET
Practice
USA Network
Sat., Sep. 14
1 p.m. ET
Qualifying
USA Network
Sun., Sep. 15
3 p.m. ET
Go Bowling at The Glen
USA Network
NASCAR Viewing Guide: Go Bowling at The Glen
Can Anyone Stop Hendrick Motorsports at Watkins Glen?
Hendrick Motorsports has won every NASCAR Cup Series event at Watkins Glen since 2018, when Chase Elliott scored his first career win at the road course. Ellliott won again in 2019, Kyle Larson won in 2021 and 2022 and William Byron won last year's event.
Larson in particular will be looking for a strong showing, if not a win, to add some breathing room in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Involved in an accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Larson sits just 15 points above the cutline for the Round of 12.
Another Playoff Opportunity for NASCAR's Road Course Standouts
There has been a road course in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs since 2018, when Charlotte Motor Speedway moved its October race to the ROVAL layout. However, this year's schedule placed Watkins Glen International in the postseason, another chance for road course experts to shine.
Martin Truex, Jr. is another former winner at Watkins Glen and a five-time Cup Series winner on road courses. He'll also be looking for a bounceback showing after a DNF at Atlanta, leaving him outside the Round of 12 for now.
However, fellow playoff contenders with road course success such as Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez and the aforementioned Hendrick trio will all be looking for their own automatic berth in the Round of 12 with a win.
Specialists Ready to Shine at Watkins Glen
Road course racing also brings out drivers with a background away from the typical ovals of NASCAR, competing part-time with sights on a win at a track like Watkins Glen. Last year, Shane Van Gisbergen did just that at the Chicago Street Circuit, winning in his Cup Series debut.
While Van Gisbergen has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 to round out his stock car skillset, there's no doubt he'll have the chance to contend for a win in his Kaulig Racing entry. He'll also be joined by another road course winner in the Cup Series, A.J. Allmendinger.
This weekend's race also marks the NASCAR return of Juan Pablo Montoya for the first time since 2014. The seven-time Formula 1 race winner and two-time Indianapolis 500 champion competed in the Cup Series from 2006 to 2014, scoring wins at Sonoma Raceway in 2007 and Watkins Glen in 2010.