NASCAR Live Race Updates: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 399-mile race around the 1.33-mile concrete oval, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
Cracker Barrel 400 Pre-Race Info
The Cracker Barrel 400 will be televised on Prime Video, the second of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the streaming service this season. The Prime Video pre-race show will begin at 6:30 PM ET, and the official race broadcast will kick off on Prime Video at 7:00 PM ET.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 300 laps around the 1.33-mile concrete oval, which equates to a 399-mile race distance.
The Cracker Barrel 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 90. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 185. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 300, barring an Overtime finish (last year's edition of this race featured a five-Overtime finish).
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1, 2, and 3 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville.
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Team Hit With Massive Pre-Race Penalties
Last week, AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team put in an incredible effort as they competed near the front of the field all race long in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on their way to an impressive fourth-place finish.
That finish a week ago allowed Allmendinger to claw to within 13 points of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff cutline. However, if the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet is to keep moving toward a Playoff berth Sunday at Nashville, he'll have to overcome a lot of adversity.
On Saturday, Allmendinger's No. 16 Chevrolet passed pre-race inspection on the first attempt, but as his team rolled his car onto pit road ahead of NASCAR Cup Series practice, NASCAR Cup Series officials noticed unapproved adjustments to the front splitter of the No. 16 Kaulig car.
The No. 16 car was sent back to the garage, where it went back through the USS (underbody scanning station), which confirmed the suspicions of the officials. The team was forced to undo the adjustments, and NASCAR ejected car chief Jaron Antley for the remainder of the weekend, and NASCAR says they also confiscated the mechanic's hard card.
NASCAR then held the No. 16 car for the opening 10 minutes of the 25-minute practice session.
At the end of the evening, NASCAR announced additional penalties for Allmendinger and the No. 16 team. The No. 16 Kaulig team lost their pit selection for Sunday's race. Additionally, prior to the green flag of Sunday's race, Allmendinger, who qualified 17th, will have to drop to the rear of the field, and once the race goes green, Allmendinger will be required to serve a stop-and-go penalty on pit road.
Denny Hamlin (Baby Watch) Could Miss Nashville Race; Ryan Truex on Standby
Denny Hamlin and his fiancee Jordan Fish are expecting the arrival of their third child. Fish's due date is Sunday, June 1, and if she goes into labor on Sunday, Hamlin is prepared to leave Nashville Superspeedway to be with his fiancee to welcome their first son into the world.
"I can't miss it," Hamlin explained in a media bullpen session on Saturday. "I certainly got to be there for her, and that's obviously the biggest priority. I just wish she would hang on a little bit longer."
If Hamlin does make the start, it'll be the 700th start of his illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career. If not, he'll miss a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time since the 2014 season.
If the couple's third child is to be born on Sunday, Ryan Truex, who won three NASCAR Xfinity Series events for Joe Gibbs Racing over the last two seasons, is in line to start the race behind the wheel of Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota. Truex last made a start in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2014 season.
Chase Briscoe Scores Second-Consecutive Pole Position With Track Record Run
Chase Briscoe has found his stroke in qualifying as of late. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE followed up a pole in last week's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with another pole for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Briscoe topped Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, with a lap time that shattered the previous Nashville Superspeedway track record. Briscoe's lap was a 29.125-second (164.395 mph) circuit around the 1.33-mile concrete oval. Aric Almirola's track record, which was set in 2021, was a 29.557-second (161.922 mph) lap.
Cracker Barrel 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
2
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
4
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
5
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
8
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
9
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
10
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford