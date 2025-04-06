Racing America Logo

NASCAR Live Race Updates: Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Toby Christie

William Byron will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's race, as the Live Race Updates story will be updated with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.

Pre-Race Updates

William Byron on the Pole, Red-Hot Ryan Preece to Start Second

William Byron took his 15th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position with an incredible 28.774 second lap time (170.904 mph) in Saturday's Goodyear 400 qualifying session at Darlington Raceway. Byron's lap was the fastest lap ever turned in the NASCAR Next Gen car (adapted in 2022) at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

Starting alongside Byron will be RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, who comes into this race on the first three-race top-10 finishing streak of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Goodyear 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

3

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

6

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

7

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

10

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

Click here for the full Goodyear 400 starting lineup

Throwback Weekend Brings Back Iconic Paint Schemes

Kyle Larson's throwback paint scheme for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
Toby Christie | Racing America On SI

There will be a lot of classic looks in the field in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway including Kyle Larson's No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, which will look like Terry Labonte's 2003 Kellogg's Chevrolet.

Click here to see what every throwback car will look like in Sunday's race, and learn each paint scheme's backstory.

Joey Logano/Ross Chastain Rivalry Not Settled

Joey Logano and Ross Chastain got together a few times toward the end of last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, and following the race, where Loganon rallied to finish eighth after a spin due to a shoving match between Chase Briscoe and Chastain, Logano had some choice words for Chastain in his post-race interviews.

In a mid-week media availability, Chastain indicated that he was confused by Logano's assessment of his driving after last Sunday's race.

"I am confused by what he said," Chastain explained. "I haven't heard since he got out of the car, had time to cool down and look at it."

When told that Chastain felt confused by his comments last week, in a media scrum on Saturday, Logano said, "That sounds about right."

Logano was asked if he had watched the incidents back, and if so, did he feel the same way about Chastain.

"Yeah, there's always a backstory, right? It's not just one occassion. That's usually what happens," Logano pointed.

That being said, it sounds like this feud could spill over into Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Logano will start from the 18th position in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, while Chastain will begin the race from the 25th spot in his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

How Will Massive Changes Effect Justin Haley and No. 7 Spire Motorsports Team?

Heading into Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Justin Haley and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team will attempt to keep building momentum despite a slew of changes to the race team over the past week.

Robert "Cheddar" Smith, a championship-winning car chief, who followed crew chief Rodney Childers to the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team in the offseason, abruptly left the organization this week to take on the same role with the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Robbie Fairweather, who was promoted from the interior specialist role within the No. 7 team, is serving as the team's car chief this weekend. Haley will start 21st in Sunday's race, while Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Toyota claimed the 11th starting spot.

Prior to this weekend, Haley sits 26th in the championship standings while Gibbs is 31st. It'll be interesting to see where each team goes following the changes.

However, car chief wasn't the only change made to the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team this week. The team leases a pit crew from Hendrick Motorsports, and after some stumbles for Kyle Larson's No. 5 pit crew in the opening few races of the season, Hendrick Motorsports made a change and swapped the No. 5 and No. 7 pit crews heading into this weekend's race.

In a media scrum at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, Haley indicated that he was happy with the pit crew that had serviced his car this season, but also knows the crew that had been pitting the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has also shown the ability to be among the best in the series.

"Obviously, I was really happy with the guys that were on our car and they did a great job at the start of the season. And yeah, I just don't know the internal workings of it, right, I just heard that we got the No. 5 [Hendrick] crew," Haley explained. "I know all of the Hendrick pit crews are really good, and obviously, they won a race, and did really well last season too, this 5 crew that is coming over."

