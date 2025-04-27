NASCAR Live Race Updates: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's race as the Live Race Updates story will be updated with the biggest moments from the 188-lap race, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
Jack Link's 500 Race Info
The Jack Link's 500 will be televised on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login. Television coverage of the event will begin at 3:00 PM ET. Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.
For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 188 laps around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway, which equates to a 500.08-mile race distance.
The race will be broken into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 60, Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 120, and the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 188, barring an overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the Playoff Points will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1 and 2 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point througout the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner of the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. Reddick will start 26th in the No 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega as he captured the victory in last Fall's YellaWood 500.
The last nine NASCAR Cup Series events at Talladega Superspeedway have featured nine different race winners.
Zane Smith Cruises to First-Career Pole
On Saturday afternoon, Zane Smith was able to check off a bucket list achievement as he became a polesitter in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks with an impressive 52.565-second (182.174 mph) lap time in the final round of qualifying.
"It's something to check off an accomplishment that I've always wanted," Smith said of the pole. "You know, I've always wanted to race on Sunday, and to be ablet get a pole on Sunday now is really cool to say."
Smith, the final driver to take a lap in the final round of the session, bumped Kyle Busch from the provisional pole position. Busch, seeking his first win since June 2023, will start from the outside of the front row.
Jack Link's 500 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
2
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
3
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
4
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
5
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
6
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
7
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
8
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
9
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
10
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
First Race Without Rodney Childers Off to Rough Start for No. 7 Spire Motorsports Team
Justin Haley, who admitted he was surprised by the mutual parting of ways between Spire Motorsports and crew chief Rodney Childers, came into the weekend with optimism that his No. 7 Spire Motorsports team would hit the ground running.
Haley is comfortable with interim crew chief Ryan Sparks, who he worked with over the final seven races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after he was sent to the team in a driver trade with Rick Ware Racing.
However, the Jack Link's 500 race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway has not gotten off to an ideal start for Haley and the No. 7 Spire team.
In pre-race inspection, the No. 7 Chevrolet was the lone car in the NASCAR Cup Series garage to fail inspection multiple times, which led to the weekend ejection of the team's car chief Robbie Fairweather, and led to the team losing its pit selection for Sunday's race.
In Saturday's qualifying session, things didn't get any better as Haley qualified 37th in the 39-car field. Haley clocked in faster than only BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley, who are driving part-time "Open" entries for Live Fast Motorsports and NY Racing Team.
Fortunately, qualifying matters very little at superspeedways, but if Haley is swept up in a crash, or is essentially a non-factor all race, it will certainly have many questioning the mutual decision to move on from crew chief Rodney Childers after Tuesday's weekly team meeting.