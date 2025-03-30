NASCAR Live Race Updates: Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's race, as the Live Race Updates story will be updated with the biggest moments from the 400-lap race including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
Christopher Bell on the Pole
Christopher Bell, who was the 17th of 38 cars to take a lap in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session had mentally reserved the fact that he had no shot at the pole position for Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, despite being second-fastest in practice earlier in the day. Why? His poor slot in the qualifying order.
Bell, who recorded three consecutive wins earlier this year, was pleasantly surprised as his 19.718 seconds (96.034 mph) lap time withstood all challengers over the duration of the session and he was awarded his first Busch Light Pole Award of the 2025 season. By recording his 14th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position, Bell was able to prevent Hendrick Motorsports from a 1-2-3 sweep in qualifying.
Chase Elliott was the fastest of the three Hendrick cars directly behind him on the qualifying speed charts and will start from the outside of the front row in Sunday's race.
Cook Out 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
1
20
Christopher Bell
2
9
Chase Elliott
3
48
Alex Bowman
4
5
Kyle Larson
5
11
Denny Hamlin
6
17
Chris Buescher
7
22
Joey Logano
8
23
Bubba Wallace
9
45
Tyler Reddick
10
24
William Byron
Click here for the full starting lineup.