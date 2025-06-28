NASCAR Live-Race Updates: Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Saturday night's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 1.54-mile drafting track, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and In-Season Tournament updates.
Pre-Race Updates
Bell Anxious Heading into Atlanta Race With Another New Spotter
Christopher Bell came out of the gates firing in 2025 as he scored three consecutive wins early in the season, and went on to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Strangely, Bell's longtime spotter Stevie Reeves quit the No. 20 team following the All-Star Race, which put Bell and his team in a bind.
Matt Philpott, a longtime crew member in the sport and relatively new spotter, stepped in to fill the void for Bell and the No. 20 team in the Coca-Cola 600. However, when HYAK Motorsports released veteran spotter Tab Boyd following a controversial social media post during the Mexico City race weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing saw an opportunity to add an experienced spotter for Bell's team.
However, with the latest spotter change, Bell will now need to build rapport at one of the most stressful tracks there are for driver/spotter combinations -- EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Needless to say, Bell is going into Saturday night's race expecting a struggle in the early portion of the race.
"Uh, yeah, it's going to be tough," Bell stated. "I've listened to Tab on our replay system, but aside from that, that's all we've got. It's going to be tough, for sure, getting acclimated at probably one of the most spotter-intense race tracks on the calendar, but Tab has a bunch of experience. So, we'll play it by ear. And definitely the first Stage or two is going to be a learning curve."
The Quaker State 400 Pre-Race Info
The Quaker State 400 will be televised on TNT, the first of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the cable television channel this season. The TNT Sports race broadcast will begin at 7:00 PM ET, and the five-race TNT schedule can also be streamed on the Max streaming service.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Saturday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Saturday's race, is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 260 laps around the 1.54-mile drafting track, which equates to a 400.4-mile race distance.
The Quaker State 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 60. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 160. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 260, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of this event, and Christopher Bell won the event at EchoPark Speedway earlier this season.
Joey Logano Takes Quaker State 400 Pole in First Tiebreaker Settled by a Tiebreaker Since 2007
Joey Logano, the defending winner of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) will start the race from the pole position after he turned a lap time 30.979 seconds (178.960 mph) in Friday's qualifying session.
It took a tiebreaker for Logano to pick up his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season as Josh Berry, the driver of the Team Penske-affiliated No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse turned the exact same lap time.
All four of the Team Penske-affiliated cars will start from the top-four spots in Saturday night's race as Ryan Blaney secured the third starting spot and Austin Cindric will roll from the grid in fourth.
"Super proud of Team Penske, Roush-Yates, and Ford, obviously. To keep our Mustangs up there, really shows the ability to repeat from car to car," Logano said. "It's really hard to do. When you see we tied with the 21, and the other cars were all within a couple of hundredths of second. When you think of all of the parts and pieces in a race car and how you can put them together, to make them all end up the same like that is pretty impressive."
Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
2
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
3
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
4
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
5
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
8
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
9
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
Click here for the full official Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup.
Denny Hamlin Enters Atlanta as NASCAR In-Season Tournament No. 1 Seed
Despite missing the race at Mexico City (the second race of the three-race seeding period), Denny Hamlin will enter Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway as the No. 1 seed in the In-Season Tournament, which was based off of the Denny Hamlin bracket tournament that he created on his Actions Detrimental Podcast a season ago.
Seeding was determined by best race finish in the three-race period, and by way of his win at Michigan, Hamlin joined Chase Briscoe, who won at Pocono, as the only tournament-eligible drivers that won over the three race seeding period.
By way of a runner-up finish at Pocono, Hamlin won the tie-breaker over Briscoe to take the No. 1 seed.
In-Season Tournament Matchups
32 drivers will be paired off in groups of two (determined by the three-race tournament seeding period (Michigan, Mexico City, Pocono). The tournament will be a five-round head-to-head elimination style bracket tournament, where the top seed remaining will face off agains the lowest seed remaining each week.
The driver, who outlasts the 31 others in the bracket, will be awarded a $1 million bonus at the conclusion of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Here are all of the head-to-head matchups in Saturday night's race, which will serve as the opening round of NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge.
- Denny Hamlin (1) vs Ty Dillon (32)
- Chase Briscoe (2) vs Noah Gragson (31)
- Chris Buescher (3) vs Todd Gilliland (30)
- Christopher Bell (4) vs Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29)
- Chase Elliott (5) vs Austin Dillon (28)
- Ty Gibbs (6) vs Justin Haley (27)
- Ryan Blaney (7) vs Carson Hocevar (26)
- Alex Bowman (8) vs Joey Logano (25)
- Bubba Wallace (9) vs Daniel Suarez (24)
- Kyle Larson (10) vs Tyler Reddick (23)
- Michael McDowell (11) vs AJ Allmendinger (22)
- John Hunter Nemechek (12) vs Josh Berry (21)
- Ross Chastain (13) vs Erik Jones (20)
- Zane Smith (14) vs Austin Cindric (19)
- Ryan Preece (15) vs William Byron (18)
- Kyle Busch (16) vs Brad Keselowski (17)