NASCAR Live Race Updates: Wurth 400 at Texas
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's race as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Pre-Race Updates
Wurth 400 Race Info
The Wurth 400 will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login. Television coverage of the event will begin at 3:30 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the event radio broadcast.
For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, which equates to a 400.5-mile race distance.
The race will be broken into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 80, Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 165, and the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 267, barring an overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and the Playoff Points will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1 and 2 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Chase Elliott is the defending race winner of the Wurth 400 at Texas. Elliott will start from the 29th position driving the No. 9 NAPA 100 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports.
Carson Hocevar Scores First Pole of Cup Series Career
On Saturday, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar flashed incredible speed in his No. 77 Chili's Ride the Dente Chevrolet. Hocevar paced practice, and followed his success in practice with an eye-opening 28.175-second (191.659 mph) lap time on his pole-winning run in qualifying.
The lap, which bested Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron by 0.014 seconds, was the fastest turned at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2018 season.
At a track, where passing is incredibly difficult, Hocevar will start with the best track position imaginable, but the 22-year-old is also quite excited about the prospect of utlizing the No. 1 pit stall on pit road in Sunday's race.
"What better place to get on a pole. I'm normally so hard on myself, and I still didn't think I nailed that lap at all. Super proud of this team. And proud because I've never been the No.1 pit stall," Hocevar explained. "I've had a lot of issues with pit road, and we've had a lot of bad luck. So, I finally get the No. 1 pit stall, so I'm pumped about that."
Wurth 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
4
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
8
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
9
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
10
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
