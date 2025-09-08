NASCAR Power Rankings: How All 36 Cup Drivers Rank After WWT Raceway
- Despite Hamlin's Win, Briscoe Holds the Top Spot: Denny Hamlin joined Chase Briscoe, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, in advancing to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 field with a win on Sunday at Gateway, but the win wasn't enough to supplant Briscoe from the top of the weekly Power Rankings. On the strength of a runner-up finish, Briscoe holds steady this week, but Hamlin is nipping at his heels.
- JHN Rises, Bowman Falls: The magic number this week was seven. That's the number of positions John Hunter Nemechek gained, the most of any driver in the rankings this week, with a sixth-place finish. Meanwhile, Playoff contender Alex Bowman fell eight spots, more than any driver this week, with a dismal 26th-place finish.
RACE RESULTS: Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Using an average of rankings between Racing America On SI's Toby Christie and Zach Evans, here's where all 36 full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers stand heading into this weekend's event at Bristol Motor Speedway.
1. Chase Briscoe
Already locked into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Chase Briscoe and crew chief James Small put together another stellar performance Sunday at WWT Raceway, finishing second to Denny Hamlin. Briscoe has 12 top-fives on the year, which is tied for the most in 2025. (Previously: 1st)
2. Denny Hamlin
“You can either hop on the bandwagon or get run over by it” may be my favorite post-race quote ever. The fact of the matter, is you can say whatever you want when you’re winning races. Hamlin looks to be in championship form in the Playoffs. Is this finally the year? (Previously: 3rd)
3. Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney stayed hot with his seventh top-10 in his last eight races (and fourth top-five in his last six) by finishing fourth on Sunday. Blaney also finished fifth in the spring race at Bristol, so don’t be surprised if he keeps that momentum rolling in “The Night Race.” (Previously: 2nd)
4. Bubba Wallace
It’s back-to-back top 10 finishes to start the Playoffs for Bubba Wallace after an eight-place effort at World Wide Technology Raceway. Wallace led 73 laps early but lost some ground after an issue while shifting on a restart. (Previously: 6th)
5. Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson started on the outside pole and was hopeful that he would have something to celebrate at the end of Sunday’s race. Instead, he was saying sorry to Ryan Blaney for spinning him mid-race. (Previously: 4th)
6. Christopher Bell
I don’t think I’ve heard Christopher Bell as mad as he was following Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway. After finishing seventh, the Norman, Oklahoma-native felt like he had the fastest car all day, but could never get to a position to win the race. (Previously: 7th)
7. Chase Elliott
This was possibly the best performance for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team since their win at Atlanta back in late June. Could they be hitting their stride at the right time? (Previously: 12th)
8. Willaim Byron
Did he race on Sunday? Like, I know he finished 11th, I’m just struggling to remember William Byron being shown on the broadcast at any point during the race. But, I guess that can be a good thing for a Playoff contender. (Previously: 5th)
9. Chris Buescher
Chris Buescher put forth a solid effort in Sunday’s race at Gateway, and the end result was a seventh-place finish, which placed him second in class among the non-Playoff contenders. (Previously: 8th)
10. Joey Logano
Joey Logano was one of two Team Penske drivers to finish in the top five on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. It was just Logano’s fourth top-five finish of the 2025 season, but it pushed him 21 points above the cutline entering Bristol next week. (Previously: 10th)
11. Tyler Reddick
After qualifying seventh and showing speed early, Tyler Reddick struggled with no third gear late in the going. He salvaged a 16th-place finish, keeping him 37 points above the cutline in the Playoffs. (Previously: 9th)
12. John Hunter Nemechek
Could there be a future where we are talking about JHN taking a W-I-N in the NASCAR Cup Series? He’s more frequently putting in top-tier results, and this week at Gateway, he was the highest non-Playoff driver in sixth. (Previously: 19th)
13. Ryan Preece
While Ryan Preece has cooled significantly from his hot performances earlier in the season, the RFK Racing driver showed up with a respectable 13th-place result at Gateway. (Previously: 16th)
14. Ross Chastain
There were times in Sunday’s event when Ross Chastain looked to have speed, but things didn’t work out as planned for the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team. He finished just ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, in 24th. No doubt, he’ll be sweating heading to Bristol. (Previously: 11th)
15. Erik Jones
A 21st-place finish calms some of the momentum that was building from a third-place finish in the Cook Out Southern 500, which came on the heels of a fifth-place run at Daytona. Erik Jones will look to get back on track at Bristol. (Previously: 14th)
16. Austin Cindric
With a 19th-place finish at Gateway, Austin Cindric enters Bristol 11 points above the cutoff line. He’ll look to stay above the cutoff (and hope someone below the threshold doesn’t win) in one week’s time. (Previously: 15th)
17. Brad Keselowski
Another decent day for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team. Ultimately, their strategy of staying on track with older tires led to Keselowski fading down the stretch, but there was a point in the year where a 17th-place run would have been celebrated. (Previously: 18th)
18. Ty Gibbs
He’s not in the Playoffs, but a nice top-10 result is a solid afternoon for Ty Gibbs. These final eight races, though, are about getting that elusive first career win. If the No. 54 team wants that to happen, they’ll have to match the speed of their teammates. (Previously: 23rd)
19. Carson Hocevar
(Returning to the site of his NASCAR Cup Series debut back in 2023, Carson Hocevar scored a 15th-place finish on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar nearly scored a top 10 at Bristol in the spring and will look for another strong run at The Last Great Colosseum. Previously: 21st)
20. Austin Dillon
Austin Dillon was not bashful about how bad his race car was on his team radio throughout Sunday’s race at Gateway, but some great calls on the pit box by Richard Boswell allowed Dillon to gain five Stage Points, and to be in position for a potential top-15 late. Dillon would end the day in 18th. (Previously: 24th)
21. Alex Bowman
Sigh. We are all talking about Josh Berry’s horrible start to the Playoffs, but Alex Bowman only sits 10 points higher than the driver, who has finished dead-last in the opening two Playoff races. (Previously: 13th)
22. Kyle Busch
When Kyle Busch didn’t suffer an incident in practice or qualifying, Rowdy Nation had to be wondering if this was the week the driver could put in a clean race weekend. Unfortunately, Busch brought out the first yellow with a Lap 27 spin. He did rebound to finish 22nd. (Previously: 20th)
23. AJ Allmendinger
Coming off a top-five finish at the Cook Out Southern 500, AJ Allmendinger placed 23rd at World Wide Technology Raceway. He’ll be another driver excited to go back to Bristol, where he finished ninth in the spring. (Previously: 22nd)
24. Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez only got to run 64 laps of Sunday’s 300-miler, before a punt from Chase Briscoe sent the waffle-themed No. 99 into the outside wall. The waffles ended up being pretty stale, I guess. (Previously: 17th)
25. Michael McDowell
After some roller-coaster stretches in the first half of the season, McDowell’s production has largely steadied out in the second half. His Darlington issues notwithstanding, McDowell has been a top 20 finisher in four of the last five races after his 14th-place result at Gateway. (Previously: 27th)
26. Shane van Gisbergen
The expectations were low for Shane van Gisbergen at WWT Raceway, considering he’d never seen the place before. All in all, despite a 25th-place finish, the result was decent after the No. 88 battled for stage points in Stage 1, and had a fast long run car. Bristol is going to be another tough one, especially sitting 15 points below the cutline. (Previously: 25th)
27. Cole Custer
A quiet afternoon isn’t a bad afternoon, but a 27th-place finish certainly isn’t anything over-the-top impressive for Cole Custer and Haas Factory Team. (Previously: 29th)
28. Justin Haley
Justin Haley and company had to hope his third-place finish at Daytona would help turn fortunes around, but that simply hasn’t been the case. After a 27th-place finish at Darlington, Haley finished 28th at World Wide Technology Raceway. (Previously: 30th)
29. Zane Smith
Like his teammate Noah Gragson, Zane Smith got caught out by a poorly-timed caution. It’s a shame because the No. 38 was running in the top-10, and at times inside the top-five. That seems to be the luck of Smith and FRM lately, though. (Previously: 28th)
30. Josh Berry
The finest thesaurus in the world may not have the words to describe the start to Josh Berry’s 2025 Playoffs. After his first lap incident at Darlington, Berry took another last-place finish at St. Louis after being shuttled into the wall on lap 37 following contact with Chase Elliott. (Previously: 26th)
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The afternoon started out pretty slowly, but things seemingly turned out alright for Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and HYAK Motorsports, collecting their first top-20 finish since Atlanta Motor Speedway in June. (Previously: 34th)
32. Noah Gragson
The luck for Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports this year is just abhorrent. Gragson actually had decent speed and spent a good chunk of the afternoon inside the top-20, but got caught out by a poorly-timed caution in the final stage. (Previously: 31st)
33. Todd Gilliland
Something just isn’t clicking for Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports. Another poor result to be had from Sunday, finishing an upsetting 32nd. (Previously: 32nd)
34. Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon finished 34th after not one, but two incidents on a trying day at Gateway. The afternoon started by getting spun out by brother Austin Dillon, and ended with losing brakes down the frontstretch and hitting the outside wall entering turn one. (Previously: 33rd)
35. Cody Ware
Top-30 finish? Check. Lead lap finish? Check. It was a successful weekend for Cody Ware and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team at Gateway. (Previously: 35th)
36. Riley Herbst
Riley Herbst’s 31st-place finish doesn’t reflect the pace he showed at times, nearly cracking the top 10 before pitting during the green-flag cycle interrupted by Ty Dillon’s problems. That trapped Herbst a lap down and threw a wrench into his day. (Previously: 36th)