NASCAR Power Rankings: It's All Larson After Last-Lap Surge at 'Dega

After a thrilling last-second charge from 11th to 1st on the final lap to win last Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, it sure feels like it's a Kyle Larson world, and we're all just living in it. The series point leader took his third win of The Chase and has now put the rest of the championship contenders, who had rough days at Talladega, in a bind with two races remaining.

As far as drivers not mathematically eliminated from championship contention, Denny Hamlin, who suffered with damage for a large portion of Sunday's race, was the highest finisher not named Larson. Hamlin came home in eighth. Everybody else within contention of winning the championship failed to finish the race.

That being said, Larson, who is running away with the championship, currently, is also running away with the Racing America On SI Power Rankings top spot. But with a weird finishing order at Talladega, a lot of movement occurred in the rankings.

1. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 2)

What else can we say that hasn't already been said? No wins in the regular season, but aside from Phoenix Raceway, Larson has been bulletproof in the Chase. With three wins in the opening eight races, and only one bad run, the title is his to lose.

2. Denny Hamlin (8)

The Chase is not going how Denny Hamlin expected it, I wouldn't imagine. But through it all, he has remained the driver with the best shot to defeat Larson. But there are no more mulligans, Hamlin must go for broke at Martinsville and Homestead.

3. Chase Briscoe (1)

He had so much momentum on his side, and he captured the pole at Talladega to seemingly keep it all going. However, Briscoe's luck ran out, as he was swept up in a massive crash on Lap 183, which led to a 33rd-place finish.

4. Christopher Bell (3)

Christopher Bell and the bad, horrible, no good day at Talladega Superspeedway. Bell, who was only five points behind Larson going into the weekend, crashed coming to pit road in Stage 1, and was never a factor the rest of the day. Bell finished 35th.

5. William Byron (13)

Had it not been for a little bit of bad luck, I think William Byron could have quietly had a shot to make noise in the Chase this year. However, an engine failure at Darlington and back-to-back subpar finishes at Charlotte and Phoenix doomed him. Still, a runner-up finish at Talladega allows him to build momentum for the 2027 season.

6. Ryan Blaney (4)

What a back-breaking crash for Ryan Blaney on Lap 132 at Talladega. After working himself back into championship contention following back-to-back DNFs at Gateway and Bristol, Blaney's title hopes are now on life support following a 38th-place result at Talladega.

7. Carson Hocevar (12)

He was unable to defend his Talladega win from earlier this year, but Carson Hocevar put in a solid effort at Talladega and was rewarded with a sixth-place finish. Had he not been involved in some of the carnage, who knows, he might have won the race.

8. Tyler Reddick (5)

Like so many others, Tyler Reddick had the wind knocked from his sails, as he was involved in a massive pileup on Lap 132. He's technically still in championship contention after the 37th-place finish, but it's going to take a lot of things working in his favor to pull off.

9. Joey Logano (6)

Any time a driver ends their day on their roof, it's not a good day. For Joey Logano, a possible winning effort was ended in an instant as he was sent on his lid on Lap 183. Logano didn't have much margin for error in his fight for a championship heading into the weekend. He has absolutely no margin, now.

10. Ryan Preece (16)

Good on Ryan Preece for being among the three-car RFK Racing breakaway who decided to say screw it to the weird fuel-savings crawl in Stage 1. Preece finished second in Stage 1, and held on to finish the day in 13th. Not bad.

Best of the Rest

11. Chase Elliott (7)

12. Josh Berry (14)

13. Daniel Suarez (9)

14. Bubba Wallace (11)

15. Ross Chastain (18)

16. Ty Gibbs (15)

17. Austin Cindric (10)

18. Todd Gilliland (21)

19. Chris Buescher (17)

20. Noah Gragson (22)

21. Alex Bowman (24)

22. Michael McDowell (25)

23. Brad Keselowski (23)

24. Zane Smith (26)

25. Cole Custer (30)

26. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (33)

27. AJ Allmendinger (19)

28. Austin Hill (32)

29. Austin Dillon (31)

30. Shane van Gisbergen (20)

31. Ty Dillon (34)

32. Cody Ware (36)

33. Riley Herbst (28)

34. Connor Zilisch (27)

35. Erik Jones (29)

36. John Hunter Nemechek (35)