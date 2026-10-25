Official Race Results for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. This is the third win for Larson through the opening eight races of the 10-race Chase for the Championship. Larson previously won at Gateway and Kansas.

Larson, 34, now has 35 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 436th career start. The native of Elk Grove, California, led the race four times for a total of 23 laps. Larson took the lead for the final time with a pass on the final lap.

There were a total of 41 lead changes among 15 drivers in the race. Chris Buescher, the Stage 1 winner, led the most laps in the race, with 53 laps led. Joey Logano, who went for a wild flip with five laps remaining in the race, took the Stage 2 win.

Chase Elliott earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 47.546-second lap on Lap 73.

The race featured 4 cautions for 18 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over William Byron was 0.041 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 160.534 mph.

YellaWood 500 Official Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 5 Kyle Larson (C) 189 71 2 24 William Byron (C) 189 47 3 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 189 34 4 1 Ross Chastain 189 33 5 41 Cole Custer 189 32 6 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 189 31 7 34 Todd Gilliland 189 30 8 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 189 29 9 48 Alex Bowman 189 28 10 71 Michael McDowell 189 27 11 3 Austin Dillon 189 26 12 21 Josh Berry 189 25 13 60 Ryan Preece (C) 189 33 14 33 Austin Hill (i) 189 0 15 10 Ty Dillon 188 22 16 51 Cody Ware 188 21 17 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 188 20 18 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 188 19 19 38 Zane Smith 187 18 20 4 Noah Gragson 186 17 21 44 Joey Gase (i) * 186 0 22 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 185 15 23 66 Gray Gaulding (i) * 185 0 24 6 Brad Keselowski 184 21 25 78 Daniel Dye (i) * 184 0 26 35 Riley Herbst 183 16 27 2 Austin Cindric (C) 183 18 28 43 Erik Jones 183 11 29 88 Connor Zilisch # 183 12 30 97 Shane van Gisbergen 183 10 31 16 AJ Allmendinger 183 6 32 17 Chris Buescher (C) 183 20 33 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 183 16 34 22 Joey Logano (C) 183 15 35 20 Christopher Bell (C) 177 2 36 9 Chase Elliott (C) 147 2 37 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 137 1 38 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 131 4 39 42 John Hunter Nemechek 131 1 40 62 Casey Mears * 131 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry