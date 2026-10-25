Official Race Results for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. This is the third win for Larson through the opening eight races of the 10-race Chase for the Championship. Larson previously won at Gateway and Kansas.
Larson, 34, now has 35 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 436th career start. The native of Elk Grove, California, led the race four times for a total of 23 laps. Larson took the lead for the final time with a pass on the final lap.
There were a total of 41 lead changes among 15 drivers in the race. Chris Buescher, the Stage 1 winner, led the most laps in the race, with 53 laps led. Joey Logano, who went for a wild flip with five laps remaining in the race, took the Stage 2 win.
Chase Elliott earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 47.546-second lap on Lap 73.
The race featured 4 cautions for 18 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over William Byron was 0.041 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 160.534 mph.
YellaWood 500 Official Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
5
Kyle Larson (C)
189
71
2
24
William Byron (C)
189
47
3
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
189
34
4
1
Ross Chastain
189
33
5
41
Cole Custer
189
32
6
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
189
31
7
34
Todd Gilliland
189
30
8
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
189
29
9
48
Alex Bowman
189
28
10
71
Michael McDowell
189
27
11
3
Austin Dillon
189
26
12
21
Josh Berry
189
25
13
60
Ryan Preece (C)
189
33
14
33
Austin Hill (i)
189
0
15
10
Ty Dillon
188
22
16
51
Cody Ware
188
21
17
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
188
20
18
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
188
19
19
38
Zane Smith
187
18
20
4
Noah Gragson
186
17
21
44
Joey Gase (i) *
186
0
22
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
185
15
23
66
Gray Gaulding (i) *
185
0
24
6
Brad Keselowski
184
21
25
78
Daniel Dye (i) *
184
0
26
35
Riley Herbst
183
16
27
2
Austin Cindric (C)
183
18
28
43
Erik Jones
183
11
29
88
Connor Zilisch #
183
12
30
97
Shane van Gisbergen
183
10
31
16
AJ Allmendinger
183
6
32
17
Chris Buescher (C)
183
20
33
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
183
16
34
22
Joey Logano (C)
183
15
35
20
Christopher Bell (C)
177
2
36
9
Chase Elliott (C)
147
2
37
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
137
1
38
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
131
4
39
42
John Hunter Nemechek
131
1
40
62
Casey Mears *
131
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie