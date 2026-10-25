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Official Race Results for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega

Following post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson was named the official winner of the 2026 YellaWood 500, the 8th race of the Chase.
Toby Christie|
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. David Leong-Imagn Images
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage following Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is complete, and there were no issues. This means Kyle Larson and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are the official winners of the race. This is the third win for Larson through the opening eight races of the 10-race Chase for the Championship. Larson previously won at Gateway and Kansas.

Larson, 34, now has 35 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. The latest came in his 436th career start. The native of Elk Grove, California, led the race four times for a total of 23 laps. Larson took the lead for the final time with a pass on the final lap.

There were a total of 41 lead changes among 15 drivers in the race. Chris Buescher, the Stage 1 winner, led the most laps in the race, with 53 laps led. Joey Logano, who went for a wild flip with five laps remaining in the race, took the Stage 2 win.

Chase Elliott earned a bonus point as he turned the Xfinity fastest lap of the race with a 47.546-second lap on Lap 73.

The race featured 4 cautions for 18 laps. Larson's official margin of victory over William Byron was 0.041 seconds, and the race, which took 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete, had an average speed of 160.534 mph.

YellaWood 500 Official Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

5

Kyle Larson (C)

189

71

2

24

William Byron (C)

189

47

3

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

189

34

4

1

Ross Chastain

189

33

5

41

Cole Custer

189

32

6

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

189

31

7

34

Todd Gilliland

189

30

8

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

189

29

9

48

Alex Bowman

189

28

10

71

Michael McDowell

189

27

11

3

Austin Dillon

189

26

12

21

Josh Berry

189

25

13

60

Ryan Preece (C)

189

33

14

33

Austin Hill (i)

189

0

15

10

Ty Dillon

188

22

16

51

Cody Ware

188

21

17

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

188

20

18

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

188

19

19

38

Zane Smith

187

18

20

4

Noah Gragson

186

17

21

44

Joey Gase (i) *

186

0

22

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

185

15

23

66

Gray Gaulding (i) *

185

0

24

6

Brad Keselowski

184

21

25

78

Daniel Dye (i) *

184

0

26

35

Riley Herbst

183

16

27

2

Austin Cindric (C)

183

18

28

43

Erik Jones

183

11

29

88

Connor Zilisch #

183

12

30

97

Shane van Gisbergen

183

10

31

16

AJ Allmendinger

183

6

32

17

Chris Buescher (C)

183

20

33

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

183

16

34

22

Joey Logano (C)

183

15

35

20

Christopher Bell (C)

177

2

36

9

Chase Elliott (C)

147

2

37

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

137

1

38

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

131

4

39

42

John Hunter Nemechek

131

1

40

62

Casey Mears *

131

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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