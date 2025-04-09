Noah Gragson to Debut New Three-Race Sponsor at Bristol
Noah Gragson has suffered through some hard luck through the opening eight races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but the Front Row Motorsports driver is ready for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he hopes to find some positive momentum.
Joining Gragson, 26, and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team for the journey will be new primary sponsorship partner Rural King, which will kick off a three-race commitment this weekend.
“I’m excited to head back to Bristol, but I’m even more pumped to welcome Rural King to the team," said Gragson. "It’s always great to bring a new partner into the sport. We’re kicking off the partnership with a store visit, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Rural King community. It’s going to be a fun weekend all around.”
Following Sunday's race at Bristol, Rural King will return for the April 27 event at Talladega Superspeedway and for the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.
For Rural King, the partnership with Gragson and Front Row Motorsports gives the company a chance to better connect with their customers and employees, who are largely NASCAR fans.
"Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR is an exciting new chapter for Rural King," said Steve Barbarick, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rural King. "Many of our customers—and our associates—are loyal NASCAR fans, and this is a great way to connect through something they feel passionate about. With a Rural King store just down the road in Bristol, this race feels especially meaningful to us. We’re proud to see our brand on the car and can’t wait to cheer on Noah Gragson as he hits the track representing our community."
While Gragson has had five finishes outside of the top-25 through the opening eight races of the campaign, the driver secured a solid 12th-place result in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last Fall.
Gragson calls the 0.533-mile Tennessee short track wild.
“Bristol is definitely one of the most intense tracks we go to," said Gragson. "Even though it’s one of the slowest in terms of speed, it feels like the fastest because everything happens so quickly—you're side-by-side, sometimes three-wide, and constantly in traffic. It’s wild. You think the car’s not going to grip, but somehow it sticks. It’s a real rush every lap. You’ve got to be disciplined, but not necessarily patient. From lap one, it’s go time. If you don’t make moves early, you’ll get swallowed up. You can go in with a game plan, but you don’t really know what you’ve got until you hit the track and see how the grip and traction compound are working—whether the bottom’s fast or if it moves up.”
Gragson enters this weekend's race 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings. Perhaps he'll be able to begin clawing his way out of the doldrums of the standings at Bristol.
The NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is set for Sunday, April 13 and will be televised on FS1. Television coverage of the event will kick off at 3:00 PM ET.