NY Racing Team Withdraws No. 44 Entry From Richmond NASCAR Cup Race
When NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, there were 39 cars set to make the trek out to the 0.750-mile short track. However, a few days later, the car count is down to 38 cars.
Originally, the No. 44 NY Racing Team was entered with a driver who was to be announced. However, as of an update to the entry list on Tuesday afternoon, the No. 44 NY Racing Team has withdrawn from the event.
The NY Racing Team last competed at Watkins Glen International a weekend ago, where JJ Yeley piloted the No. 44 Chevrolet, which featured sponsorship from the Syracuse University Football program. Yeley finished 38th last weekend at Watkins Glen, a race that had very little attrition.
The NY Racing Team has attempted 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts this season, and has made the field for nine of them. The lone DNQ for the No. 44 entry came heartbreakingly in the season-opening Daytona 500.
JJ Yeley, the driver of the car at Daytona International Speedway, was in a position in the Duel qualifier to advance into the Daytona 500 starting lineup in the closing laps, but Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, worked his way around Yeley in the closing laps to secure his place in the field instead.
Currently, the No. 44 NY Racing Team ranks 46th of 49 in the NASCAR Cup Series Owner Standings, and the team has a best finish of 32nd, which it achieved with Yeley at Talladega Superspeedway and with Derek Kraus at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Brennan Poole also made a start for the team at Pocono Raceway. Poole would finish 34th in the one-off NASCAR Cup Series start with NY Racing.