Parker Retzlaff Moves to Alpha Prime Racing for 2025 Xfinity Season
Parker Retzlaff, who enjoyed two solid seasons at Jordan Anderson Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will move to Alpha Prime Racing for the upcoming 2025 campaign. The 21-year-old will drive the team's newly renumbered No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro and will join Brennan Poole as a teammate.
The Alpha Prime Racing team, which enjoyed its best season to date in 2024, is elated to have a heralded development prospect such as Retzlaff within the walls of its race shop.
"I'm just super excited to have him join us," Bacarella said. "He's a young, really talented racecar driver and he's going to help elevate the team."
With the NASCAR Xfinity Series continuing to strengthen from a competition standpoint overall, the team feels it is in a good position to keep its positive trajectory going for another season with two great drivers behind the wheel of its race cars.
"There's been a lot of ups and downs, but [Tommy Joe Martins] and I agree it's all about the people," Bacarella explained. "It's so hard. We're racing against the best teams in the world. But we've got great people and that's what made it work. And now we've got two ace drivers in the stable full-time."
For Retzlaff, he's just excited to land at an organization where he truly feels wanted as a driver.
"I'm humbled, honestly," Retzlaff said. "Obviously, I wouldn't be here without the support of my partners - who I'm really excited to announce later. Tommy and Caesar have put together an awesome team. It's a big confidence booster for me to go into 2025 with a group that really wants me here."
Retzlaff, a native of Wisconsin, secured two pole positions in 2024, and recorded two top-five finishes and four top-10s throughout the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The young racer also finished seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last Summer, a race where he was in position to potentially capture a win until being shuffled out of the front of the pack late in the race.
While he's shown a lot over his first two seasons in the NASCAR National Series ranks, Retzlaff knows he has more to show in 2025 and beyond.
"I feel like we still have something to prove," Retzlaff said in a press release. "We all want to win races, be consistent and prove we're here to compete. Everyone here has told me how much they believe in me and what I can do."