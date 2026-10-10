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Persistent Rain Hands Larson Cup Pole; O'Reilly Race Postponed

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series point leader, inherited the pole position for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte after qualifying was rained out.
Toby Christie|
Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mother Nature would not relent on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the continuing forecast for Saturday afternoon doesn't look very promising. As a result, NASCAR was forced to cancel NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300, which was slated for 4 PM ET on Saturday, will now take place on Sunday at 8 PM ET.

Due to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, will have the advantage of starting from the pole position when the Bank of America 400 goes green at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

When qualifying is rained out, NASCAR relies on the metric formula, which takes into account current point standings rankings and the results from the most recent race. By having the top metric formula score, Larson will start from the pole in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row in Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick will start from the third position, while Ryan Blaney will lineup alongside him in the fourth position.

Austin Cindric, William Byron, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Shane van Gisbergen will round out the top-10 starters on the grid for Sunday's Bank of America 400, the sixth race of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Denny Hamlin, who comes into this race second in the standings and 40 points behind Larson, will have to start from the 12th position. Larson will definitely have an advantage to begin the race on Sunday. However, it should be noted that Hamlin started from the pole last weekend at Las Vegas only to lose points to Larson by the end of the day.

Official Bank of America 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

5

Kyle Larson (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

4

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

Team Penske

Ford

5

2

Austin Cindric (C)

Team Penske

Ford

6

24

William Byron (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

7

22

Joey Logano (C)

Team Penske

Ford

8

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

23XI Racing

Toyota

9

9

Chase Elliott (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

11

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

12

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

13

17

Chris Buescher (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

14

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

15

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

20

Christopher Bell (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

19

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

20

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

21

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

22

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

23

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

24

60

Ryan Preece (C)

RFK Racing

Ford

25

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

26

33

Austin Hill (i)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

27

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

28

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

30

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

31

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

33

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

36

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

37

67

Corey Heim (i) *

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

66

Gray Gaulding (i) *

Garage 66

Ford

39

44

BJ McLeod *

NY Racing Team

Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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