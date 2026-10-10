Persistent Rain Hands Larson Cup Pole; O'Reilly Race Postponed

Mother Nature would not relent on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the continuing forecast for Saturday afternoon doesn't look very promising. As a result, NASCAR was forced to cancel NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300, which was slated for 4 PM ET on Saturday, will now take place on Sunday at 8 PM ET.

Due to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, will have the advantage of starting from the pole position when the Bank of America 400 goes green at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

When qualifying is rained out, NASCAR relies on the metric formula, which takes into account current point standings rankings and the results from the most recent race. By having the top metric formula score, Larson will start from the pole in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row in Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick will start from the third position, while Ryan Blaney will lineup alongside him in the fourth position.

Austin Cindric, William Byron, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Shane van Gisbergen will round out the top-10 starters on the grid for Sunday's Bank of America 400, the sixth race of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Denny Hamlin, who comes into this race second in the standings and 40 points behind Larson, will have to start from the 12th position. Larson will definitely have an advantage to begin the race on Sunday. However, it should be noted that Hamlin started from the pole last weekend at Las Vegas only to lose points to Larson by the end of the day.

Official Bank of America 400 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 5 Kyle Larson (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 19 Chase Briscoe (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 4 12 Ryan Blaney (C) Team Penske Ford 5 2 Austin Cindric (C) Team Penske Ford 6 24 William Byron (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 22 Joey Logano (C) Team Penske Ford 8 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 23XI Racing Toyota 9 9 Chase Elliott (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 77 Carson Hocevar (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 11 Denny Hamlin (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 17 Chris Buescher (C) RFK Racing Ford 14 54 Ty Gibbs (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 7 Daniel Suarez (C) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 20 Christopher Bell (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 22 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 23 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 60 Ryan Preece (C) RFK Racing Ford 25 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 26 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 30 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 31 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 33 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 67 Corey Heim (i) * 23XI Racing Toyota 38 66 Gray Gaulding (i) * Garage 66 Ford 39 44 BJ McLeod * NY Racing Team Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry