Persistent Rain Hands Larson Cup Pole; O'Reilly Race Postponed
Mother Nature would not relent on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the continuing forecast for Saturday afternoon doesn't look very promising. As a result, NASCAR was forced to cancel NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300, which was slated for 4 PM ET on Saturday, will now take place on Sunday at 8 PM ET.
Due to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Kyle Larson, the defending series champion and current point leader, will have the advantage of starting from the pole position when the Bank of America 400 goes green at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.
When qualifying is rained out, NASCAR relies on the metric formula, which takes into account current point standings rankings and the results from the most recent race. By having the top metric formula score, Larson will start from the pole in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row in Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Tyler Reddick will start from the third position, while Ryan Blaney will lineup alongside him in the fourth position.
Austin Cindric, William Byron, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Shane van Gisbergen will round out the top-10 starters on the grid for Sunday's Bank of America 400, the sixth race of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Chase.
Denny Hamlin, who comes into this race second in the standings and 40 points behind Larson, will have to start from the 12th position. Larson will definitely have an advantage to begin the race on Sunday. However, it should be noted that Hamlin started from the pole last weekend at Las Vegas only to lose points to Larson by the end of the day.
Official Bank of America 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
5
Kyle Larson (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
4
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
Team Penske
Ford
5
2
Austin Cindric (C)
Team Penske
Ford
6
24
William Byron (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
22
Joey Logano (C)
Team Penske
Ford
8
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
23XI Racing
Toyota
9
9
Chase Elliott (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
11
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
12
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
13
17
Chris Buescher (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
14
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
15
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
16
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
20
Christopher Bell (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
19
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
20
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
21
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
22
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
23
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
24
60
Ryan Preece (C)
RFK Racing
Ford
25
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
26
33
Austin Hill (i)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
27
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
28
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
30
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
31
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
33
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
34
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
36
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
37
67
Corey Heim (i) *
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
66
Gray Gaulding (i) *
Garage 66
Ford
39
44
BJ McLeod *
NY Racing Team
Chevrolet
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie