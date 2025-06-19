Previewing The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
The scenic Pocono Mountains roar to life this weekend, with the NASCAR Cup Series visiting Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400. Here's a look at this Sunday's NASCAR event.
Fast Facts: The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
Date: June 22, 2025
Track: Pocono Raceway (Blakeslee, Pennsylvania)
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: Prime Video
Stages: 30/95/160
Defending Winner: Ryan Blaney
The Great American Getaway 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., June 21
12:35 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., June 21
1:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., June 22
2 p.m. ET
The Great American Getaway 400
Prime Video
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
The Tricky Triangle
Pocono Raceway is one of the most unique circuits on the NASCAR calendar. The 2.5-mile oval is known as the "Tricky Triangle," with three long straightaways connecting three unique corners.
A lap at Pocono starts on the fronstretch, which measures 3,740 feet in length. That carries competitors towards the fast, sweeping turn one banked at 14 degrees. Each corner at Pocono was inspired by a historic racing facility when Rodger Ward designed the track, with turn one based on the now-defunct Trenton Speedway.
Upon exiting turn one, drivers embark on the Long Pond Straightaway towards "The Tunnel Turn," banked at eight degrees and modeled after the turns at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The final turn on the circuit, with just six degrees of banking, is an homage to The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin.
With each turn's unique characteristics, finding the perfect setup for Pocono is an incredible challenge. It is a true test of both driver and team.
Hamlin Returns at One of His Best Tracks
Last week, Denny Hamlin missed the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Instead, Hamlin spent time with his family on Father's Day weekend following the birth of his third child.
Hamlin returns to action this Sunday at Pocono, which happens to be one of his best tracks. The Virginia native has won seven NASCAR Cup Series events at Pocono, more than any other track on the schedule. The first two wins of his 57 in NASCAR's premier series both came at Pocono when he swept a pair of races at the track in 2006.
Before the week off, Hamlin won at Michigan International Speedway for his third victory of the 2025 season. Can he get a fourth on the year and add to his list of Pocono victories on Sunday?
Another New Winner? Hard to Say
Shane Van Gisbergen punched his playoff ticket with the win in the Viva Mexico 250, the second career win for the driver from New Zealand. With the end of the regular season drawing closer, plenty of drivers are also looking for their first win of the season, including four-time Pocono winner Kyle Busch.
However, history has not been kind to those without a win in their pocket entering Pocono weekend. You have to go back to 2017 to find the last time a driver below the cutoff or without a previous win on the season went to victory lane at Pocono.
At that time, Pocono hosted two NASCAR Cup Series events each year. In the first one, Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup Series victory driving for Wood Brothers Racing. In the second race? That was Kyle Busch's first career win at Pocono, and his first of five wins to close out the 2017 season.