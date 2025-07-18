Previewing the NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual trip to Dover Motor Speedway this Sunday for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Who will be able to tame "The Monster Mile?"
Fast Facts: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
Date: July 20, 2025
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (Dover, Delaware)
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Stages: 120/250/400
Defending Winner: Denny Hamlin
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., July 19
1:35 p.m. ET
Practice
truTV
Sat., July 19
2:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying
truTV
Sun., July 20
2 p.m. ET
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
TNT
In-Season Challenge Semifinalists Tackle the Monster
Just four drivers remain in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Two of those four drivers will battle for $1 million at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Brickyard 400.
On one side of the bracket, the Ty Dillon underdog story continues. The No. 32 seed in the tournament passed Alex Bowman on the last lap at Sonoma Raceway to win their quarterfinal matchup. Now, Dillon is paired with John Hunter Nemechek, who eliminated LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teammate Erik Jones.
Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick will face each other on the other side of the bracket. Gibbs finished 10th last year at Dover, while Reddick was 11th.
Dover Heats Up with July Race Date
Since the move to one race date at Dover each year, this event has tradtionally taken place during the month of May. Before that, the late May or early June race was accompanied by a fall race in October.
This year, however, the NASCAR Cup Series tackles the "Monster Mile" in July. This will lead to hotter temperatures on the 1-mile concrete surface that is already more suscepitble to temperature changes.
Goodyear has prepared with a new tire setup for the high corner loads and temperatures expected this weekend. However, this will be a new challenge for drivers and teams alike, altering the notebooks teams have built over the years at Dover.
Playoff Battles Rage On In Final Weeks of Regular Season
Six races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin, and the drama is beginning to ramp up.
So far, 12 drivers have won during the season, leaving just four playoff spots currently open for top points earners. As it stands now, Bubba Wallace is just three points to the good over Ryan Preece for the final playof spot based on points.
However, new winners over those final six races could alter that playoff picture dramatically, and no one can feel safe with a regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. With the road course doubleheader now in the rear-view mirror, expect the playoff picture to take a clearer focus in the coming weeks.