Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the AdventHealth 400. Here's a look at this Sunday's race in Kansas City, Kansas.
Fast Facts: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
Date: May 11, 2025
Track: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stages: 80/165/267
Defending Winner: Kyle Larson
AdventHealth 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., May 10
4:30 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., May 10
5:40 p.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., May 11
3 p.m. ET
AdventHealth 400
FS1
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
One Year Away From 0.001 Seconds
Last year's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway saw the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. Kyle Larson edged out Chris Buescher by just one-thousandth of a second to score the victory.
It's unlikely we'll see a repeat of that this year, but Kansas has seen some close finishes over its time. That includes the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series race won by Joe Nemechek, as well as a 2014 race won by Jeff Gordon.
The final lead change has come in the final two laps in three of the last four NASCAR Cup Series events at Kansas Speedway. Two of those have come on the final lap.
Rising Stars Part of This Week's Lineup
Corey Heim and Jesse Love are part of this Sunday's entry list for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.
Heim is making his first NASCAR Cup Series start of 2025 after three appearances one year ago. The 14-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race winner will pilot the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing.
Jesse Love makes his third NASCAR Cup Series start of the year, climbing back into the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing after making his debut with the team at Bristol. Love won the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener this year at Daytona International Speedway.
Can Penske Run Continue?
Through the first nine races of the 2025 season, Team Penske was winless despite a plethora of strong performances. Now, they roll into Kansas on back-to-back wins.
Austin Cindric took the team to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway in the 10th race of the season. One week ago, Joey Logano made it two in a row with a win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Interestingly, Ford hasn't won at Kansas Speedway in the last eight NASCAR Cup Series events at the track. Logano won there in the fall of 2020, the most recent victory at Kansas for the blue oval brigade. Can they keep their winning streak alive and snap Ford's Kansas drought?