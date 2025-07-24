Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to hallowed ground on Sunday, July 27, racing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A field of 39 cars chases one of the sport's crown jewels, while two drivers in the battle for $1 million.
Fast Facts: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Date: July 27, 2025
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Indiana)
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: TNT Sports
Stages: 50/100/160
Defending Winner: Kyle Larson
Brickyard 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Friday, July 25
1:05 p.m. ET
Practice
truTV
Saturday, July 26
2:35 p.m. ET
Qualifying
truTV
Sunday, July 27
2 p.m. ET
Brickyard 400 presented by PPG
TNT
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Chasing a Crown Jewel
The Brickyard 400 debuted in 1994 on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, bringing NASCAR's premier series to the historic home of the Indianapolis 500. While it is the youngest of NASCAR's crown jewels (and took a brief hiatus from 2021 to 2023), its return in 2024 makes it once again one of the most coveted wins on the schedule.
Kyle Larson scored the victory in last year's Brickyard 400, accompanying wins in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Denny Hamlin is a Brickyard 400 win away from completing the set of crown jewels, which he hopes to change on Sunday.
The $1 Million Final for the In-Season Challenge
The inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge concludes on Sunday, with Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs being the two drivers left standing in the single-elimination bracket. The higher finisher between the Dillon and Gibbs in Sunday's race will win the $1 million prize.
Ty Dillon's march from the No. 32 seed to a chance at $1 million has been improbable and memorable, and now he's just one race away from claiming the NASCAR In-Season Challenge title. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs has gotten hot at the right time, with three straight top-10 finishes to advance to the finals.
It'll be the race to watch within the race, with so much on the line between the two drivers to conclude the first In-Season Challenge.
Kissing the Bricks at Indianapolis
While Indianapolis Motor Speedway is steeped in history and traditions borne from the Indianapolis 500, one of the more recent traditions started thanks to the Brickyard 400.
In 1996, Dale Jarrett won the third running of the Brickyard 400 and kissed the yard of bricks at the start/finish line, along with crew chief Todd Parrott. Since then, winners at Indianapolis have continued the tradition.
Which driver will kiss the bricks on Sunday? Tune in on TNT at 2 p.m. ET to find out.