Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Zach Evans

Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to hallowed ground on Sunday, July 27, racing in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A field of 39 cars chases one of the sport's crown jewels, while two drivers in the battle for $1 million.

Fast Facts: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Date: July 27, 2025
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Indiana)
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: TNT Sports
Stages: 50/100/160
Defending Winner: Kyle Larson

Brickyard 400 Schedule

Date

Time

Session

TV

Friday, July 25

1:05 p.m. ET

Practice

truTV

Saturday, July 26

2:35 p.m. ET

Qualifying

truTV

Sunday, July 27

2 p.m. ET

Brickyard 400 presented by PPG

TNT

VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

Chasing a Crown Jewel

Kyle Larson comes down the track in celebration after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brickyard 400 debuted in 1994 on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, bringing NASCAR's premier series to the historic home of the Indianapolis 500. While it is the youngest of NASCAR's crown jewels (and took a brief hiatus from 2021 to 2023), its return in 2024 makes it once again one of the most coveted wins on the schedule.

Kyle Larson scored the victory in last year's Brickyard 400, accompanying wins in the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Denny Hamlin is a Brickyard 400 win away from completing the set of crown jewels, which he hopes to change on Sunday.

The $1 Million Final for the In-Season Challenge

Ty Gibbs (54) and Ty Dillon (10) during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge concludes on Sunday, with Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs being the two drivers left standing in the single-elimination bracket. The higher finisher between the Dillon and Gibbs in Sunday's race will win the $1 million prize.

Ty Dillon's march from the No. 32 seed to a chance at $1 million has been improbable and memorable, and now he's just one race away from claiming the NASCAR In-Season Challenge title. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs has gotten hot at the right time, with three straight top-10 finishes to advance to the finals.

It'll be the race to watch within the race, with so much on the line between the two drivers to conclude the first In-Season Challenge.

Kissing the Bricks at Indianapolis

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates his win by kissing the Yard of Bricks on Sunday, July 21, 2024, after the Brickyard 400.
Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Indianapolis Motor Speedway is steeped in history and traditions borne from the Indianapolis 500, one of the more recent traditions started thanks to the Brickyard 400.

In 1996, Dale Jarrett won the third running of the Brickyard 400 and kissed the yard of bricks at the start/finish line, along with crew chief Todd Parrott. Since then, winners at Indianapolis have continued the tradition.

Which driver will kiss the bricks on Sunday? Tune in on TNT at 2 p.m. ET to find out.

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

