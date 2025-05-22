Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
The NASCAR Cup Series prepares for its longest race of the season, and one of its most prestigious. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the nightcap on a massive day of motorsports around the world and a crown jewel on the NASCAR calendar.
Fast Facts: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Date: May 25, 2025
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina)
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: Prime Video
Stages: 100/200/300/400
Defending Winner: Christopher Bell
Coca-Cola 600 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., May 24
1:30 p.m. ET
Practice
Prime Video
Sat., May 24
2:40 p.m ET
Qualify
Prime Video
Sun., May 25
6:00 p.m. ET
Coca-Cola 600
Prime Video
The Memorial Day Double
The Coca-Cola 600 is part of a massive day for American motorsports, sharing the spotlight with the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For a select few, the opportunity presents itself to take part in both marquee events in one day.
Kyle Larson is attempting the #Hendrick1100 for the second time in his career. His attempt was thwarted last year by Mother Nature, as a late start in Indianapolis led to a mid-race arrival to Charlotte - where rain ended the Coca-Cola 600 before he could even turn a lap.
Larson hopes for better fortune this time, starting 19th in Sunday's Indianapolis 500. John Andretti, Davy Jones, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch have previously attempted The Double, with Stewart being the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles.
Larson isn't the only person attempting The Double this year. Spotter Brent Wentz will work with Takuma Sato during the Indianapolis 500 and Cody Ware for the Coca-Cola 600.
The 600-Mile Challenge
The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. At 600 miles, it is a test of man and machine, one that has been one of the toughest races to win since its inception as the World 600 in 1960.
With a 6:00 p.m. ET start, part of the challenge of the Coca-Cola 600 is having a car that handles well throughout the entirety of the race. After baking in the Memorial Day sun throughout Sunday afternoon, the Coca-Cola 600 often starts with a very warm track on a humid day. As the sun sets, the track cools and the cars react to the changing conditions.
It often requires well more than four hours to complete the 600-mile distance as well. The race demands endurance and concentration through all 600 miles to be in contention for the victory.
Full Field Awaits for Crown Jewel Event
This year's Coca-Cola 600 drew an entry list of 40 cars, with four open entries alongside the 36 charter NASCAR Cup Series teams.
Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will once again take part in the Coca-Cola 600 in the No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota. 18-year-old Connor Zilisch is set to return for his second NASCAR Cup Series start in the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, coming off a back injury while racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
Other Open entries include Josh Bilicki in the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford and Derek Kraus in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet.