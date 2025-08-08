Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
With time running out in the regular season, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Just three races remain in the regular season, with Watkins Glen marking the last road course before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Fast Facts: NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: August 10, 2025
Track: Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, New York)
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Stages: 20/40/90
Defending Winner: Chris Buescher
Go Bowling at The Glen Schedule
Date
Time
Series
TV
Sat., Aug. 9
12:05 p.m. ET
Practice
truTV
Sat., Aug. 9
1:10 p.m. ET
Qualifying
truTV
Sun., Aug. 10
2 p.m. ET
Go Bowling at The Glen
USA Network
Last Road Course Challenge of Regular Season
A busy stretch of road course racing over the summer months concludes on Sunday with the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Including the upcoming race at Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series schedule featured four road course events in the span of nine races. With just the short track of Richmond Raceway and the superspeedway of Daytona International Speedway remaining on the regular season schedule, time is running out for "wild card" drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Playoffs with a win.
After being part of the NASCAR Playoffs schedule last year, Watkins Glen's return to the regular season schedule changes the complexion of this race. Some drivers might even see Watkins Glen as their last good chance to win their way into the postseason, which could lead to bold strategy moves or desperate passing attempts late in the race.
Will SVG's Road Course Reign Continue?
Those three road course races in the summer stretch have all belonged to one driver, Shane van Gisbergen. With those three victories, van Gisbergen has entered the conversation among the best road course competitors in the history of NASCAR.
Shane van Gisbergen qualified on the pole before winning at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the Chicago Street Course and Sonoma Raceway. He hopes to continue that trend at Watkins Glen International this Sunday.
Last year, van Gisbergen finished second to Chris Buescher in a thrilling finish at The Glen. He also finished fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the New York facility one year ago.
A "Traditional" Road Course for NASCAR's Stars
While van Gisbergen has been dominant on the road courses, there is some belief that Watkins Glen is an equalizer among the road course battlegrounds on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Unlike tracks such as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which joined the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2025, or the Chicago Street Course added to the slate in 2023, Watkins Glen has been a NASCAR fixture for decades.
Aside from a 2020 absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Watkins Glen has been on the NASCAR schedule every year since 1986. While SVG was in contention for the win last year, many in the Cup Series have turned countless more laps at The Glen than the relative newcomer.