Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway for the second time this season. This time, the trip is part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as the Round of 12 rolls on after last week's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Fast Facts: Hollywood Casino 400
Date: September 28
Track: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Stages: 80/165/267
Defending Winner: Ross Chastain
Entry List: 37 cars for 40 spots
Hollywood Casino 400 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Sept. 27
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
Sat., Sept. 27
2:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
Sun., Sept. 28
3 p.m. ET
Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network
VIEWING GUIDE: How to Watch the Hollywood Casino 400
Can Someone Clear the Cutoff with Kansas Win?
Following the first race in the Round of 12, Ryan Blaney is locked into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Meanwhile, others will be looking to dig themselves out of a hole after a poor showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Following the Mobil 1 301, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace find themselves below the cutoff line to make the Round of 8, with the always unpredictable Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL looming next week. For most drivers, they'd much rather win this week or put themselve in a good points position rather than leave things to chance at the ROVAL.
Three of those drivers below the cut line - Chastain, Reddick and Wallace - have gone to victory lane at Kansas, with Chastain winning this race last fall. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have also won at Kansas in the past, hoping to lock in their spots in the Round of 8 and stay above the cutoff.
Kansas' Flair for the Dramatic
At first glance, Kansas Speedway wouldn't appear to be the kind of track to produce drama. It's not overly treacherous, a standard 1.5-mile facility that doesn't jump out on a playoff schedule surrounded by the likes of the ROVAL, Darlington, Bristol and Martinsville.
However, Kansas has produced plenty of dramatic moments. In the 2024 AdventHealth 400, Kyle Larson crossed the line just 0.001 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher in a photo finish. Other close finishes at Kansas include the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series race won by Joe Nemechek, as well as a 2014 race won by Jeff Gordon.
There was also the 2015 Kansas playoff race, infamously won by Joey Logano after contact with Matt Kenseth, an incident that led to further drama between the two drivers in the Playoffs, culminating in an incident at Martinsville Speedway. No matter how you look at it, Kansas could produce a championship-defining moment this weekend.
Others Looking to Upset Playoff Field
One week ago, Josh Berry nearly upset the playoff field with a second-place finish at New Hampshire after being eliminated from championship contention. One year ago, Chastain was not a Playoff driver when he won at Kansas in the Hollywood Casino 400.
Can we see a similar outcome this weekend? Berry finished sixth at Kansas earlier this year, and we can't rule out the aforementioned Chris Buescher and his chances to win at Kansas.