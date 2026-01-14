RCR Announces Cup Series Competition Leadership Appointments

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has announced several important NASCAR Cup Series competition leadership appointments ahead of the 2026 NASCAR season.

Mike Dillon has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Richard Childress Racing, a position for the company that will be heavily focused on competition administrative functions. Dillon will provide forward thinking and direction in all areas of performance and operations, with an emphasis on recruiting and retaining top talent in the industry.

Dillon has been involved in just about every area of both the business and competition side of the organization, serving in roles such as Vice President of Competition, Director of Team Operations, driver, and spotter. In the late 1990's, Dillon was an instrumental part in launching what has become a championship-winning NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program, and since then, has been an important part of the team's driver development program.

John Klausmeier will focus on competition leadership for Richard Childress Racing as the organization's Technical Director, overseeing all technical engineering activities for the high-performance race team and focusing his energy on vehicle systems engineering, design, and metrology. The former NASCAR Cup Series race-winning crew chief, with more than two decades of experience in the industry, will continue to provide departmental oversight for RCR's talented team of engineers and crew chiefs.

Andy Street has been named the new Performance Director for Richard Childress Racing, focusing on research and development and increasing overall on-track performance across the company. Street will also serve as the crew chief for RCR's part-time No. 33 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Richard Boswell will return to Richard Childress Racing for a second consecutive campaign, serving as the shot-caller of the No. 3 Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon. In 2025, Boswell and Dillon combined to secure a victory at Richmond Raceway, locking the team into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

As previously confirmed, Jim Pohlman will be working with two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in 2026 as crew chief of the No. 8 Chevrolet. Pohlamn has more than 120 starts as a crew chief across the Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, including a championship in 2024 with Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports.

"RCR has assembled a talented team of professionals to help lead our race team into the future," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "Mike Dillon has already began assembling top talent for RCR and has a track record of success when working with the competition side of our race team. Similarly, John Klausmeier continues to elevate our competition program. Andy Street stepped up for us this year and will be a great asset for RCR as we focus on increased performance across the company. I have full confidence in our crew chiefs this year. I know that both Richard Boswell and Jim Pohlman will do a good job leading our Cup teams."

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will kick off at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1. Coverage of the event will be at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

