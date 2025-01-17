RCR, Austin Dillon Receive 17-Race Commitment From Bass Pro, Winchester
The sponsorship picture for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team is much clearer following an impactful announcement on Friday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops and Winchester have agreed to serve as the primary sponsor of Dillon's NASCAR Cup Series car for 17 events during the 2025 season.
"We’re proud to have the Winchester team join us to salute the sportsmen and women of America on the legendary No. 3 RCR car,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We’re all very grateful to our longtime friends, Richard Childress and his grandson Austin Dillon, for their ongoing support of conservation and for being terrific ambassadors for our company and the traditions of hunting, fishing and conservation in America.”
While Bass Pro Shops is a longtime partner of Dillon and the RCR team as a whole, Winchester is a new addition to the No. 3 team in 2025.
“Johnny Morris is not only a good friend, but one of the greatest conservationists of our lifetime,” said Richard Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing. “Bass Pro Shops has been a longtime supporter of RCR and Austin, and we are excited to have Winchester join the fold this season on the No. 3 car. Everyone in this great country has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, making memories that you’ll never forget. Together we will continue to spread the mission of conservation to ensure future generations have that same ability.”
Winchester believes the partnership will allow their company to better connect with the common NASCAR fan.
“Winchester remains one of the most iconic brands in the world, known for innovative products and a devout legacy in supporting the shooting sports, hunting, conservation, and the primary supplier of small caliber ammunition to the U.S. military,” said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. “This is an exciting alignment that allows us to connect with the NASCAR audience.”
Dillon, who picked up his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series win, albeit in controversial fashion, during the 2024 season, is grateful for the longstanding partnership with Bass Pro Shops.
“Bass Pro Shops has supported me throughout every step of my career, and to have Winchester aboard our No. 3 Chevrolet this season will be a special addition,” said Dillon. “I remember hunting my first deer on my grandfather’s lap at the at the age of seven. Now, I’m able to experience the outdoors with my family and children, and pass down the American values of hunting, fishing, and supporting conservation.”
Between 2016 and 2022, Dillon had secured his place into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs an astonishing five times. However, over the last two seasons, the wheels have fallen off for the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet as Dillon has finished 29th and 32nd in the championship standings respectively over the last two seasons.
With RCR making a slew of changes to its competition department this offseason, Dillon will hope to work his way back into Playoff contention in 2025.