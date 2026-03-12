RFK Racing To Honor Biffle With Darlington Tribute Paint Schemes

RFK Racing will conduct a special tribute to Greg Biffle, a former two-time NASCAR National Series champion for the race team who passed away in a plane crash last December, in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway, a track that Biffle loved and won back-to-back races at in 2005 and 2006, on March 22.

All three of RFK Racing's cars, the No. 6, driven by Brad Keselowski, the No. 17, driven by Chris Buescher, and the No. 60, driven by Ryan Preece, will carry iconic paint schemes that Biffle utilized during his 19-win NASCAR Cup Series career with RFK Racing. Along with the paint schemes, all three cars will once again utilize the RFK Racing font that Biffle used during his career. The team changed their fonts for the season-opening Daytona 500 in honor of Biffle.

"The memory of Greg Biffle's adventurous spirit, his fun-loving personality, and his endearing appreciation for his fans will forever be remembered and embraced by the NASCAR community,” said Team President of RFK Racing, Chip Bowers. “The three selected throwback color schemes showcased humbly by the No. 6, No. 17, and No. 60, represent incredible moments in Greg's storied career and offer fans, friends, and family alike an opportunity to reflect on the man and the competitor that we'll forever remember with fondness and reverence. Darlington Raceway, one of Greg's favorite track, serves as the perfect backdrop for all to relive his indelible impact on sport."

Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse will pay tribute to one of Biffle's most recognizable eras, with bold fluorescent accents and styling that was a hallmark component of Biffle's No. 16 car during his strongest years in the NASCAR Cup Series.

According to RFK Racing, this scheme serves as a visual salute to Biffle’s legacy of speed, strength, and unwavering commitment to the No. 16 brand that helped elevate Biffle’s career to national prominence.

RFK Racing

Chris Buescher's No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang Dark Horse will pay tribute to Biffle's multi-series success, and the particular scheme will pay tribute specifically to Biffle's NASCAR Cup Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011.

RFK Racing notes that this scheme recognizes the depth of Biffle’s contributions across NASCAR’s national series and the pride he brought to RFK Racing throughout each stage of his career.

RFK Racing

Ryan Preece's No. 60 Kroger / Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang Dark Horse will pay tribute to one of Biffle's most notable paint schemes, which adorned his No. 16 machine in the 2009 Daytona 500. Biffle collected numerous wins with this paint scheme, which saw him become one of RFK Racing's top drivers.

RFK Racing says this scheme serves as a heartfelt tribute to Biffle’s enduring impact on the RFK Racing legacy, bringing fans back to the moments and victories that defined a generation.

RFK Racing

In addition to the paint schemes that RFK Racing will utilize on track at Darlington Raceway, Biffle's iconic No. 16 car will be featured as part of the NASCAR Experience in the fan zone at the track. RFK Racing states that Darlington Raceway is also planning special tributes for Biffle during NASCAR's alumni weekend.

Biffle, who remained loyal to RFK Racing thoughout the entirety of his full-time NASCAR National Series career, racked up a collective 56 wins in the NASCAR National Series divisions, and took home the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, and the 2002 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

Biffle finished a career-best second in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings in 2009, coming up just shy of being the first and only driver to collect championships in all three of NASCAR's National Series divisions.