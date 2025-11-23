Ryan and Gianna Blaney Welcome First Child, Charley Bennett Blaney

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Blaney, are officially parents, the couple revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday. Together, Ryan and Gianna welcomed their first son, given the name Charley Bennett Blaney, on Monday, November 17.

The birth of their first child comes less than one year after the couple’s wedding in Aspen, Colorado, which took place on December 12 – exactly one year to the day of their official engagement. Earlier this year, on July 1, Ryan and Gianna announced that they were expecting their first child at the conclusion of this calendar year.

Blaney is a third-generation race car driver, and a second-generation NASCAR Cup Series driver. Ryan’s father, Dave Blaney, had a long-standing career in NASCAR, across all three divisions, while his grandfather, Lou Blaney, was a legend on the dirt racing scene – and his grandfather’s iconic No. 10 is even the inspiration for a tattoo on Ryan Blaney’s chest.

With a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney is the most-recent winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Team Penske driver, who pilots the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, is a 17-time winner at NASCAR’s top-level, and has finished top-two in the championship in two of the last three seasons. However, without a berth into the Championship 4 this season, Blaney’s win at Phoenix did not end up providing him with a second championship title.

The 31-year-old driver, who turns 32 on December 31, joins a long list of drivers who have welcomed children into the world in 2025. Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 in the NASCAR Cup Series, welcomed his son, Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 in the NASCAR Cup Series, also welcomed his son, Rookie George Reddick, on May 25.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series part-timer Natalie Decker also gave birth to her first child, a son named Levi, in February, and returned to the racetrack about six months later to compete in the second-tier series event at Daytona International Speedway.

The good news for Blaney is that he won’t be returning to the racetrack for quite some time, with the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign set to begin in more than 90 days, with The Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, taking place on February 1, 2026.

