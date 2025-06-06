Racing America Logo

Seeding for $1 Million NASCAR In-Season Tournament Begins at Michigan

Toby Christie

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The 32-drivers, who will compete in NASCAR's first-ever $1 million in-season tournament were finalized at the conclusion of last Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, but the next three weeks will be pivotal to deciding who will ultimately walk out of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27 with an additional $1 million in their back pocket.

The seeding process for the in-season tournament, dubbed the NASCAR In-Season Challenge presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, will begin with Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, will continue at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, and will conclude at Pocono Raceway.

How will the 32 drivers eligible to compete in the tournament be seeded?

The seeding will be determined by the best race finish for drivers over the next three events. If there is a tie, the tie will be broken by second-best position, and if there is still a tie after extending to the second-best finish, the tiebreaker will go to the driver with the third-best finishing position.

If there is still a tie after all of that, the points accumulated over the three race stretch will be used to break the tie in the seeding.

What this means is that if a driver wins this weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway, the worst they can be seeded in the in-season tournament would be third. The same could be said for Mexico City, and Pocono.

How Does the NASCAR In-Season Tournment Work? And Which Races Will Be Part of It?

For those confused on how the in-season tournament will work, it will be set in a bracket-style tournament, much like the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

In the opening race of the five-race tournament, which will be contested at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the No. 1-seeded driver will face off head-to-head against the No. 32-seeded driver, while the No. 2-seeded driver will face off against the No. 31-seeded driver, etc.

The driver who has a higher finish than the other driver they are seeded against in the given race will move on to the next round of the tournament.

After a four-race stretch at Atlanta, the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, and Dover Motor Speedway, the 32-driver tournament field will be whittled down to just two drivers, who will battle it out in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the $1 million payout.

Here is the five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule:

Date

Drivers

Race

Track

TV

Time

6/28

32

Quaker State 400

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

TNT

7:00 PM ET

7/6

16

Grant Park 165

Chicago Street Course

TNT

2:00 PM ET

7/13

8

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

TNT

3:30 PM ET

7/20

4

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Dover Motor Speedway

TNT

2:00 PM ET

7/27

2

Brickyard 400

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TNT

2:00 PM ET

Which Drivers Are Eligible for NASCAR's First-Ever In-Season Tournment?

The 32-driver NASCAR in-season tournament field was set by the top-32 positions of the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1.

Here are the drivers eligible to compete in the $1 million NASCAR in-season tournament:

Points Rank

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

7

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

8

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

9

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

10

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

11

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

14

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

15

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

16

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

17

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

20

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

21

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

23

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

24

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

25

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

26

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

27

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

28

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

29

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

30

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

31

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

32

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

There were four full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers, who did not advance to the NASCAR in-season tournament. Those drivers were Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, and Cody Ware.

