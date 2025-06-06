Seeding for $1 Million NASCAR In-Season Tournament Begins at Michigan
The 32-drivers, who will compete in NASCAR's first-ever $1 million in-season tournament were finalized at the conclusion of last Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, but the next three weeks will be pivotal to deciding who will ultimately walk out of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27 with an additional $1 million in their back pocket.
The seeding process for the in-season tournament, dubbed the NASCAR In-Season Challenge presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, will begin with Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, will continue at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, and will conclude at Pocono Raceway.
How will the 32 drivers eligible to compete in the tournament be seeded?
The seeding will be determined by the best race finish for drivers over the next three events. If there is a tie, the tie will be broken by second-best position, and if there is still a tie after extending to the second-best finish, the tiebreaker will go to the driver with the third-best finishing position.
If there is still a tie after all of that, the points accumulated over the three race stretch will be used to break the tie in the seeding.
What this means is that if a driver wins this weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway, the worst they can be seeded in the in-season tournament would be third. The same could be said for Mexico City, and Pocono.
How Does the NASCAR In-Season Tournment Work? And Which Races Will Be Part of It?
For those confused on how the in-season tournament will work, it will be set in a bracket-style tournament, much like the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
In the opening race of the five-race tournament, which will be contested at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the No. 1-seeded driver will face off head-to-head against the No. 32-seeded driver, while the No. 2-seeded driver will face off against the No. 31-seeded driver, etc.
The driver who has a higher finish than the other driver they are seeded against in the given race will move on to the next round of the tournament.
After a four-race stretch at Atlanta, the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, and Dover Motor Speedway, the 32-driver tournament field will be whittled down to just two drivers, who will battle it out in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the $1 million payout.
Here is the five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge Schedule:
Date
Drivers
Race
Track
TV
Time
6/28
32
Quaker State 400
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
TNT
7:00 PM ET
7/6
16
Grant Park 165
Chicago Street Course
TNT
2:00 PM ET
7/13
8
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
TNT
3:30 PM ET
7/20
4
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Dover Motor Speedway
TNT
2:00 PM ET
7/27
2
Brickyard 400
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TNT
2:00 PM ET
Which Drivers Are Eligible for NASCAR's First-Ever In-Season Tournment?
The 32-driver NASCAR in-season tournament field was set by the top-32 positions of the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings following the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1.
Here are the drivers eligible to compete in the $1 million NASCAR in-season tournament:
Points Rank
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
4
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
7
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
8
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
9
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
10
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
11
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
14
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
15
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
16
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
17
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
20
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
21
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
23
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
24
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
25
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
26
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
27
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
28
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
29
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
30
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
31
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
32
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
There were four full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers, who did not advance to the NASCAR in-season tournament. Those drivers were Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, and Cody Ware.