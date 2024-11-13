Racing America Logo

Shutter Speed: Photos From a Scenic Championship Weekend in Phoenix

Relive a breathtaking NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, through the camera lens of Tyson Gifford (TobyChristie.com) and Aaron Giffin (Racing America).

Joseph Srigley

Photo Credit: Tyson Gifford, TobyChristie.com

Sparks flew, smoke rose, and confetti fell. It was an amazing weekend at Phoenix Raceway, where the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series West championships were officially awarded.

Between the incredibly vivid paint schemes featured in the races, the beautiful evening sunset, and the desert scenery, there were some incredible shots that came out of the final NASCAR race weekend of the 2024 season.

Here are some of the very best photos, which were snapped by Racing America photographer Aaron Giffin, and TobyChristie.com photographer Tyson Gifford at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.

NASCAR NASCAR Truck Series Phoenix Raceway
The sun sinks below the grandstands during practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

Thursday, November 8

Thursday was a pivotal day for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West competitors as they got a chance to tune their vehicles up for Friday's racing action in practice.

NASCAR NASCAR Truck Series Nick Sanchez
Nick Sanchez exits the garage during NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

Nick Sanchez, who finished fifth in the year-end NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings was snapped here on his way back out to the race track during practice on Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway.

Sanchez would turn the 14th-fastest lap in the session in his No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet Silverado in a session that was paced by Championship 4 contenders Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Ty Majeski.

NASCAR ARCA ARCA Menards Series Phoenix Raceway
Jack Wood drives his No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS in ARCA Menards Series West practice from Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

Jack Wood, shown here zooming around the Phoenix Raceway in the No. 16 Bill McAnally Racing NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, would record the third-fastest lap in ARCA Menards Series practice for Friday's race at the 1-mile oval.

Wood would go on to finish 11th in the race the following day.

Friday, November 9

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Phoenix Raceway
Joey Logano exits the garage in anticipation of NASCAR Cup Series practice from Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin

Friday marked the first chance for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams to tackle the Phoenix Raceway in preparation of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race as the 40-cars on the entry list battled it out to see who could turn the fastest lap in practice.

While Joey Logano, shown here driving through the dusty garage area, would record the ninth-fastest lap of practice, it was his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who would lead the session with a 27.714 seconds (132.480 mph) lap time. Little did anyone know at the time that these two would be the ones to watch on Sunday.

NASCAR Truck Series Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski gets service to his No. 98 Road Ranger Ford F-150 during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

Ty Majeski and the No. 98 ThorSport Racing team were flawless all race long in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race. And at the end of the night, the prolific short track racer captured his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship following an absolutely dominating performance.

In all, Majeski led 132 of 150 laps on the night, and was rewarded with the win by 3.945 seconds over fellow championship contender Corey Heim.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ty Majeski Phoenix Raceway
Ty Majeski celebrates after winning the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

Saturday, November 10

On Saturday, it was time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship to be decided, and my, oh, my did they produce perhaps the most compelling race of the entire weekend.

NASCAR NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series field approaches the first corner after a mid-race restart. / Aaron Giffin

The race was a wild one for Justin Allgaier, who had to start in the rear with a backup car after a practice crash. Allgaier would quickly climb to the top-five before more disaster would strike. The JR Motorsports driver would suffer a cut tire at the end of Stage 2, and on the impending restart, Allgaier would be busted for a restart violation, and then as he was serving that black flag, he would get caught speeding on pit road.

In an instant, Allgaier's championship hopes were done. Until they weren't. An opportune caution during a strategic call to stretch the fuel tank on track paid off for Allgaier and his crew chief Jim Pohlman, and after an amazing charge over the final few laps of the race, Allgaier would finish second to Riley Herbst, which was enough to secure him his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

NASCAR NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Justin Allgaier
Justin Allgaier does a burnout after winning the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR Xfinity Series Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Phoenix Raceway
Justin Allgaier's No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet Camaro after winning the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin

Sunday, November 11

Sunday, a chance to be immortalized as a NASCAR Cup Series champion was at stake. While 40 drivers competed in Sunday's race, only four of them were alive in the Championship battle, and those four drivers were highlighted during driver introductions, where they all received their flowers from fans.

NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang, walks on stage during driver introductions for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney William Byron Joey Logano
Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick are introduced to the crowd prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series William Byron Phoenix Raceway
William Byron straps in his No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford

After strapping into the cars, there was nothing left for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams to do besides take the green flag, and wage a 312-lap war at Phoenix Raceway. At the end of the day, somone was going to walk away with a lot of hardware.

NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway NASCAR
The NASCAR Cup Series field takes the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway
The field spreads out three and four-wide on a restart in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain drives his No. 1 Busch Light Chevrolet Camaro during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin

One of the non-championship storylines heading into the weekend was the fact that this race would serve as the final one for Stewart-Haas Racing, a once juggernaut team in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Preece (No. 41) was one of the four SHR cars in the field.

Ultimately, Noah Gragson scored the best finish for the organization in Sunday's race with a 12th-place finish.

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece drives his No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix, the final event for Stewart-Haas Racing. / Aaron Giffin

Another key storyline was the end of Martin Truex Jr.'s full-time driving career. The driver, who was running a throwback paint scheme to his 2004 NASCAR Cup Series debut, started from the pole, and had a good effort before fading to a 17th-place finish.

Following the race, Truex was greeted by many including his brother Ryan Truex, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway
Martin Truex, Jr. races his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops throwback scheme during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series William Byron Phoenix Raceway
William Byron gets his No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro serviced on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin

Joey Logano, for the third time, hoisted the Bill France Cup as the NASCAR Cup Series champion. Logano, who worked his way to the lead late in the event, was able to hold off his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for the race win.

The championship marked Logano's second in three seasons, and it was the third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship for Team Penske, which also won the title in 2023 with Blaney.

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Phoenix Raceway
Joey Logano does a burnout on the frontstretch at Phoenix Raceway after winning the race and the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Phoenix Raceway
Joey Logano sprays champagne after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. / Tyson Gifford
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway Joey Logano Team Penske
Joey Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske team celebrate after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix. / Aaron Giffin
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Phoenix Raceway
Joey Logano celebrates on-stage after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. / Aaron Giffin
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Phoenix Raceway Joey Logano
Joey Logano celebrates his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway / Tyson Gifford
Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/News