Spire Motorsports Sets 2026 Crew Chief Lineup for Cup, Truck Programs

Spire Motorsports has officially locked down its competition lineup for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) campaigns, the team announced on Friday.

The organization's lineup for the coming season doesn't include any brand-new hires, but instead, features a shuffling of positions (and job titles) for several members of the Spire Motorsports family -- many of which have been with the team for several years.

These guys will lead the charge in 2026. pic.twitter.com/j34U579Wos — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) December 12, 2025

Matt McCall, a four-time race-winning crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series (with Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski), has been promoted to the position of Competition Director within the organization's framework at NASCAR's top-level. McCall joined the organization at the start of this season as Director of Vehicle Performance.

Ryan Sparks, who spent the majority of last season serving in a dual role as Competition Director and crew chief of the No. 7 Chevrolet (which, at the time, was driven by Justin Haley) will get the opportunity to focus on being shot-caller of the No. 7 in 2026, driven by Daniel Suarez.

Both Travis Peterson (who joined Spire Motorsports with Michael McDowell in 2025) and Luke Lambert (who moved with Carson Hocevar from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2024) will retain their positions as crew chief of the No. 71 and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro, respectively.

In their first season together at Spire, McDowell and Peterson collected three top-fives and six top-10s, finishing 22nd in NASCAR Cup Series points, one spot in front of teammate Carson Hocevar, who with the help of Luke Lambert, collected two top-fives and nine top-10s.

Spire Motorsports has also made some slight changes to its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program's competition lineup for the upcoming campaign.

Veteran NASCAR National Series crew chief and long-time Spire Motorsports employee Kevin "Bono" Manion has been promoted to Competition Director of the teams NASCAR Truck Series program in 2026, after spending last season as crew chief for Rajah Caruth and the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado.

When it comes to the crew chief lineup, though, there aren't any changes -- with Brian Pattie continuing to serve as shot-caller for the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST and Chad Walter continuing as crew chief for the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Spire Motorsports has yet to confirm its driver lineup for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign. Additional details regarding that, and sponsorship for the program, will come at a later date.

