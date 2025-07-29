Toni Breidinger to Compete in ACL's "Cornhole for a Cause" Event
Toni Breidinger will become the latest NASCAR driver to participate in the American Cornhole League's "Cornhole for a Cause" as she will compete in the upcoming August 2 event at Rock Hill, South Carolina. Breidinger's matchup will be featured during the live ACL 2025 World Championships broadcast on ESPNU, which will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 2.
The event will also stream across ESPN's streaming platforms.
Breidinger follows in the footsteps of NASCAR Cup Series racers Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, Ross Chastain, and Austin Cindric, who competed in ACL's "Cornhole for a Cause" event on July 4.
Breidinger, a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for TRICON Garage, will be paired with ACL pro Caitlyn Allshouse in the pro/am charity event.
Other Pro/Celebrity pairings will include actor Shemar Moore, paired with ACL pro Trey Burchfield, legendary Women's Basketball player and coach Dawn Staley, paired with ACL pro Mark Richards, and MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, paired with ACL pro Jeremy Schermerhorn.
The American Cornhole League, which was founded in 2016, is excited to continue its very successful "Cornhole for a Cause" initiative in its upcoming event in Rock Hill, SC.
“We’re proud to bring ‘Cornhole For A Cause’ to the biggest stage in the sport at our World Championships,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “This event combines the fun and energy of celebrity competition with a deeper purpose - giving back. We’re honored to partner with these incredible stars and athletes, and we’re excited for fans to see the passion they bring to the boards and the causes they represent.”
Breidinger, 26, currently sits 22nd in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings with two races remaining until the beginning of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs. The driver of the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a best finish of 18th so far through the opening 16 races of her rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
The native of California, who is the first Arab-American female to compete in the NASCAR National Series ranks, has made a name for herself with some big-time sponsorship and marketing partnerships including a recently announced partnership with Dave & Buster's, which saw her become the official Summer Ambassador for the brand.
Breidinger was also featured as a model in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. She has also modeled with Victoria's Secret.