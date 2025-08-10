Trackhouse Withdraws No. 87 Cup Car After Connor Zilisch Injury
Following Connor Zilisch breaking his collarbone in a fall from his car in victory lane after securing his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday's Mission 200 at The Glen, Trackhouse Racing has opted to withdraw its No. 87 NASCAR Cup Series entry from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen.
Zilisch, 19, was slated to roll from the 25th position on the starting grid in Sunday's race, which was supposed to serve as the young driver's fourth career NASCAR Cup Series start.
"Trackhouse Racing has elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. We wish Connor a speedy recovery," the team said in a statement on Saturday evening.
There has been no timetable given for Zilisch's return to the driver's seat. The driver, who is in the midst of his rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, leads the point standings after 23 races despite missing an event at Texas Motor Speedway in May due to an injury sustained in a hard crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will not be in action next weekend as the series will be observing an offweekend. The Xfinity Series will return the following week for the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled for Friday, August 22.
Including Saturday's race at Watkins Glen International, Zilisch, who drives the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet full-time, has won five of the last eight races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The talented Trackhouse Racing development driver has already amassed seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins in just 26 career starts.